IHOP worker turns away Adam Sandler after failing to recognize him. His response is just pure class.

It's not often one gets celebrities like Adam Sandler at IHOP and it's rarer to turn them away.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the TikTok user and Adam Sandler at IHOP. (Image credit: TikTok | @dayanna.rodas and Adam Sandler | Facebook)
The pandemic was a grim time in recent history and every business from restaurants to stores either had to shut down or comply with social distancing norms. But while it took time for everyone to adjust to a new reality, hilarious moments were also created during these days. One such moment was posted on TikTok by user Dayanna Rodas (@dayanna.rodas). The incident happened in 2021 when Rodas was an employee at IHOP. Everyone was wearing masks across the globe and Celebrities were no exceptions, hence sometimes it was hard to recognize them even if they were standing in front of you.

One fine day, Adam Sandler walked into an outlet and being a celebrity, he wasn’t used to waiting in lines for long. So when he was told by Rodas that there was a 30-minute waiting time, but he did not stick around. It’s safe to say that the TikTok user felt a bit weird when she figured out who she had just asked to leave the store.

 

She posted the video with a clown filter on her face with the text overlay, “Not realizing that it was Adam Sandler and telling him it’s a 30-minute wait and him ofc leaving bc he’s not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.” She even captioned the video,”Pleaseee come back.” Rodas might have felt a bit stupid but other TikTok users commended her for not treating a celebrity any different than a normal person. She, of course, did not do it on purpose at the time though.

The actor even responded with a tweet in the most hilarious manner that took everyone by surprise. 

 

“Normalize treating celebrities like regular people,” one user named kallista commented. “So what? Because he’s famous he gets to skip the line? I would think he’d want to be treated normally,” quipped another user named E. Some even hailed Sandler for being humble about the situation. “At least he didn't use his fame to rush anything he left like a normal person would,” a user called 11kp4 wrote.

@dayanna.rodas Pleaseee come back #comedy #fyp #foryou #viral #adamsandler ♬ Be A Clown - Angie ⨷

 

Over the last few years, IHOP has been the location for several funny TikTok videos. One of which included a family of four ordering a boatload of pancakes and only paying $32.46 for it. It was part of the brand’s all-you-can-eat pancake deal that was priced at $5 per person. TikTok couple Callie and Josh Mileham (@themilehams) used to opportunity to create some content and eat a hearty meal at the same time.

The family of four ordered a plate of pancakes each and then asked for a refill to go which they would have for breakfast the next morning. All of this under $33 is truly a steal. It’s a good way for families to grab a meal outside without spending a lot of money. As per The Daily Dot, the family has availed such deals at  Panda Express, Cheesecake Factory, and Chili’s as well. Users in the comments section, however, had a lot to say.

@themilehams Replying to @Rose LLPC So. Many. PANCAKES!!! Such a great deal! @IHOP #pancakes #unlimited #5dollardeal #unlimitedpancakes #ihop #ihopdeal #cheapfamilymeal #affordablerestaurant #restauranthack #menuhack #unlimited #bestpancakes #feedyourfamily #dinnerideas #eattingout #diningout #nightout #family #familydinner #fyp ♬ original sound - themilehams

 

“I can't decide if I love the page or hate this page,” user Solitaire wrote. “Two boxes of storebrand pancake mix are less than five dollars,” Eldest Millenial added.

For more such entertaining content, follow dayanna.rodas on TikTok.

