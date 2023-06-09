'Not a Question of Money,' Says Lionel Messi As He Picks Inter Miami Over Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi's announcement of his move to Inter Miami CF, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club, has generated tremendous excitement in the soccer community. The news has caused a surge in ticket prices and generated anticipation for the team's upcoming matches.

Let us explore the impact of Messi's arrival on Inter Miami's brand, revenue, and the future of MLS.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, here we go! The decision has been made and it will be announced by Leo in the next hours #InterMiami



🇺🇸 Messi will play in MLS. No more chances for Barcelona/Al Hilal despite trying to make it happen.



𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎#Messi #MLS pic.twitter.com/OTYWIlEzNc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Messi's Announcement Spurs Ticket Frenzy

The reports of Messi's transfer to Inter Miami instantly led to a frenzy in ticket sales. Fans eagerly sought the opportunity to witness the Argentine legend play on American soil. This high demand resulted in an unprecedented increase in ticket prices. TickPick, a ticket retailer, reported a staggering 1,034% surge in prices for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul, indicating the frenzy surrounding Messi's presence.

According to a report by Forbes, tickets for Messi's potential home debut in Miami are being resold for more than $500, indicating an exceptional demand from fans. This surge in ticket prices is expected to have a significant positive impact on the finances of the club.

Source: GettyImages | Richard Heathcote Staff

Messi's Unexpected Decision Over Saudi Arabia

In a remarkable turn of events, Messi chose to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, favoring the vibrant city of Miami over a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. Despite Riyadh offering a staggering $1 billion contract, Messi's decision to forego the Middle East opportunity and embrace the charm of Miami has perplexed many.

“If it had been a question of money, I would have gone to [Saudi] Arabia or elsewhere where they offered me a lot of money,” Messi said.

He also said that he felt the time had come to join the US league “to experience football in a different way".

The Economic Impact of Messi's Arrival

Messi's transfer to Inter Miami extends beyond the realm of football, carrying the potential for economic benefits. Miami's appeal as a global city, coupled with its sizable Spanish-speaking population, makes it an attractive destination for both Messi and his fans. The arrival of such a renowned player is expected to boost tourism, help local businesses, and elevate real estate values in the area. Moreover, the financial gains resulting from Messi's move, including broadcasting contracts, merchandise sales, and sponsorship deals, could have a ripple effect, benefiting not only Inter Miami but also the wider MLS and the American soccer industry as a whole.

Cover Image Source: GettyImages | Eric Alonso Stringer

Inter Miami's Tireless Pursuit of Messi: Building a Dream Team

The pursuit of Lionel Messi by Inter Miami has been a culmination of meticulous planning and strategic efforts over several years. Ever since the club's establishment in 2018, they had set their sights on securing the legendary Argentinian player.

Source: GettyImages | David Ramos Staff

To strengthen their foundation, Inter Miami strategically recruited key personnel from Barcelona, such as Xavi Asensi and Victor Oliver, who brought their expertise and insight to the club. Speculation over Messi's potential move to Miami began circulating when he departed from Barcelona in 2021, and Inter Miami wasted no time in presenting their enticing offer. Although Messi initially chose Paris Saint-Germain, fate intervened, allowing him to reunite with Beckham at Inter Miami, thereby fulfilling the long-cherished dream of the club.

Source: GettyImages | Otto Greule Jr Stringer

The Future of Inter Miami and MLS with Messi

Messi's move to Inter Miami marks a pivotal moment for Major League Soccer. With his exceptional skills and worldwide appeal, Messi has the potential to revolutionize the league and attract more global talent. His arrival aligns with the upcoming World Cup on American soil, further bolstering the growth of soccer in the country. As MLS continues to expand, the signing of Messi underscores the league's ambition to establish itself as a major force in the world of soccer.