ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / PERSONAL FINANCE

Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value

He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
UPDATED 5 HOURS AGO
Guy sitting in front of a gaming console (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Yan Krukau)
Guy sitting in front of a gaming console (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Yan Krukau)

A 22-year-old from California sold a sealed copy of the 1987′s video game “The Legend of Zelda” for a whopping $288,000. Initially, the copy was expected to go for even more, about $700,000 as per CNBC. The seller, Kiro, told the news outlet that the vintage game from the iconic game franchise had been in his family forever. When he found it, he figured that it could be valuable and expected to get around $17,000 to $20,000 on eBay. He realized the true value of the copy in quite a dramatic fashion later. 

A gamer plays the video game
A gamer plays the video game "The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild" | Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

Kiro told CNBC Make It that the game was purchased from the now-defunct Fedco for $29.87 in 1987, which would be over $80 today. However, the game was well preserved and remained unsealed for nearly three decades, which made it ever so precious.  

Thus, Kiro who had previously sold valuable sneakers and Barbie dolls on eBay, decided to do some research to come up with a fair price for the item  “I looked at price history and thought ‘Oh, maybe at most I’ll get like $17,000 or $20,000 if I’m lucky,’” he said.

He went on to list the item on eBay at a price of $17,000. He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for. He shared that one user offered him $30,000 in cash upfront for the copy. Kiro then realized that the value of the game must be much more, so he quickly canceled the sale and took the listing down. 

 

Within hours, he received a message from a collector requesting to get on a phone call with him. The collector explained that his copy of “Zelda” was from the game’s very first production run, making it an extremely rare unit. Further, as it was still sealed, it was considered a "holy grail" find for video game collectors. As per CNBC, the most recent sale of a copy of the first production unit of “Zelda” went for a whopping $705,000. 

The collector further helped Kiro get in touch with a grading service and an auction house that specialized in selling vintage, collectible video games. Kiro then flew down to Florida to have the game professionally graded. He then went to Texas to meet with Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale of the game.

“It’s really kind of a miracle,” Kiro expressed, given how he listed the game on eBay and got in touch with the right person. Kiro's copy went on to headline Heritage’s Video Games Signature Auction, expecting a high six-figure sum. It ultimately sold for $288,000, as per GameRadar. While it was less than the expected $700,000 it was way more than the $17,000 for which Kiro had almost sold it. 

 

Before the auction, the young seller had expressed that he sat down with a certified public accountant to plan what he would do with the money. "I will definitely not be spending it right away. It’ll go into building long-term wealth for myself and my family," he said.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
PERSONAL FINANCE
Millionaire gives up wealth to prove anyone can earn $1 million in a year. It did not end well
The man later clarified that his purpose wasn't to make money at all.
5 hours ago
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man lists rare 1987 video game for $17,000 on eBay. Then, someone informed him about its real value
He got offers within minutes from collectors who were ready to pay whatever he asked for.
5 hours ago
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
PERSONAL FINANCE
Student mistakenly gets $1 million instead of $100 in financial aid. Her next 73 days were unreal
The student also began flashing the cash to her closest friends and began drinking expensive whisky with them.
6 days ago
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman shops in the world's most expensive supermarket — her jaw dropped when she saw the price of berries
The TikTok content creator and her friend guessed that the price would be higher than average but still got it wrong.
6 days ago
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
COSTCO
Costco is putting an end to shared membership by making a change that could redefine how you shop
Costco has introduced the measures along with the first increase in its membership fees since 2017.
Oct 10, 2024
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
PERSONAL FINANCE
Woman who bought a carwash for $0 down reveals the staggering amount she earns from it now
The Maserati driving kid has shared several videos on TikTok showing off her money collections.
Oct 2, 2024
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
PERSONAL FINANCE
You could open a profitable Chick-fil-A franchise with just $10,000 but be aware of these key details
There are several reasons why it only costs $10,000 to open a Chick-fil-A location. Keep reading to learn about all the details.
Sep 29, 2024
Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever
PERSONAL FINANCE
Finance expert Dave Ramsey swears by these 3 secret money tips to build wealth faster than ever
Here are three key learnings from the radio host, bestselling author, and personal finance expert's money secrets.
Sep 26, 2024
Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan
PERSONAL FINANCE
Planning to buy a new vehicle? Here are insider tips to successfully negotiate a car loan
Buying a car is a major financial investment and that's why you should know how to negotiate a car loan before you go to the dealership.
Sep 23, 2024
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
PERSONAL FINANCE
Selling your rental property? Here are the key questions you need to ask yourself first
If you've invested in rental property, you should consider multiple factors when deciding whether it's the best time to sell.
Sep 22, 2024
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
PERSONAL FINANCE
If you get a text message asking to buy your house, it's likely a scam — know the warning signs
The real estate market may have cooled a little, but if you received a text message asking to buy your house, you may want to investigate.
Sep 21, 2024
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
PERSONAL FINANCE
Lottery winner cleverly hides $30 million jackpot from his wife and child so they don't become lazy
The man dressed in a cartoon costume during the cheque presentation ceremony to protect his identity.
Sep 20, 2024
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
PERSONAL FINANCE
Freezing your child’s credit might be a wise step to protect their future — here's what you should know
You can block fraudsters from using your child’s SSN and other personal information by freezing their credit file.
Sep 20, 2024
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
PERSONAL FINANCE
Make the most of your empty driveway by renting it — here are some easy tips to get started
An obvious perk of having a home with a driveway is the extra space. If you want to make some extra cash, here's how to rent out your driveway.
Sep 19, 2024
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Billionaire Mark Cuban tried to share a relatable financial tip, gets called out for being 'out of touch'
TikTok creator Lindsay wasn't happy with Cuban asking the working class to cut down on happiness.
Sep 17, 2024
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
PERSONAL FINANCE
Michigan woman almost missed out on her $3 million lottery prize — all because the email ended up in spam
She will now be checking her spam folder more frequently.
Sep 17, 2024
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
PERSONAL FINANCE
Man who found a 'super cool' $5 bill was stunned when people told him its value could 'skyrocket'
The bill with a printing error could multiply in value if it grabs collectors' attention.
Sep 17, 2024
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
PERSONAL FINANCE
Jason Derulo once left a tip so big on his $5,000 meal it covered the waiter’s semester of college
While some celebrities are infamous for being stingy, Derulo is known to be a generous tipper.
Sep 16, 2024
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
PERSONAL FINANCE
Bank accidentally deposits $92 million in customer's account but her happiness was short-lived
"They say money can't buy happiness, but Maybank knows how to buy frustration," she said.
Sep 14, 2024
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
PERSONAL FINANCE
That $1 bill in your wallet could be worth $150,000 due to printing error — here's how to check
While there could be millions of such pairs out there, only nine sets have been found so far.
Sep 14, 2024