Major Medicare Advantage reductions are coming in 2026 — see if your county is on the list

Senior Americans in some counties are losing out significantly more.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Millions of elderly Americans are expected to get fewer benefits despite paying higher premiums, while they won't have many Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to choose from in 2026. These will be the consequences of major insurers cutting back. According to Reuters, big insurers like UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Aetna (CVS Health) will stop offering Medicare Advantage plans in hundreds of counties across the country. Thus, people in MA need to pay careful attention to this open enrollment season,  as certain counties are going to be affected significantly more than others, as per Investopedia.

According to an analysis of 1,949 U.S. counties, the less densely populated rural and suburban counties are the most adversely affected by the cutbacks. States like Minnesota and New Hampshire are home to the counties that will be worst affected, with many losing up to 22 plans. According to a map shared by the publication, in Minnesota, St. Louis County, Norman County, Crow Wing County, Otter Tail County, Pennington County, and Wadena County are losing 22 plans each.

The only other state to lose nearly as much as Minnesota is New Hampshire, where Grafton County is losing 22 plans, Sullivan County is losing 23 plans, and Caroll County is losing 21 plans. In New Hampshire, “there’s just not a lot of choice,” said Brian Cronin, a licensed Medicare broker and owner of The Cronin Agency in New Hampshire. The expert added that while people can still get a plan, it won't be as benefit-rich as their current plan.

While cutbacks are wide, not all counties are as adversely affected. In fact, 798 counties in the analysis gained at least one plan. The counties gaining the most are in the major states like Texas, Alabama, West Virginia, Oklahoma, and Florida. “Medicare advantage plans do better in environments like Florida with tons of population,” said Cronin.

The nation's largest MA provider, UnitedHealthcare (UHC), is set to stop offering MA plans in 109 U.S. counties, starting in 2026, impacting 180,000 beneficiaries, as per Reuters. The second largest MA provider, Humana, is also cutting back from hundreds of counties, reducing its presence in the country from 89% to 85%. CVS Health's Aetna insurance business will also reduce its prescription drug plans by 100 U.S. counties next year compared to the current year. 

Those who are enrolled in an MA Advantage plan through the insurers that are cutting back can check if their plan is being eliminated by going through their Annual Notice of Change (ANOC). Furthermore, there are resources to help citizens find a new plan, including the Medicare.gov website. Beneficiaries can also reach out to their local State Health Insurance Assistance Program office to get their questions about original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, and Medigap insurance addressed, according to Kiplinger.

