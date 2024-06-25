She bought a lottery ticket to kill boredom at work, now she's won a $150,000 mega prize!

Yeyo from Maryland bought three tickets to pass time on a slow day and ended up winning big

Every other week, incredible stories of lottery wins spring up with every draw. One such story came out of Salisbury, Maryland where a woman who bought a scratch-off ticket to kill boredom at work, won $150,000. The winner identified as “Yeyo” told the Maryland Lottery that it was her third attempt to win, and this time it turned out to be the charm.

Yeyo told Maryland Lottery that she works at a grocery store on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. However, earlier this month, things were moving a little slow so she decided to buy a scratch-off ticket to pass the time. After the first two tickets failed her to win the prize, she decided to try her luck for the third time.

A ticket for the Maryland Lottery’s $150,000 Extreme game costs $10 per play, as per the official website.

The third time was the charm for Yeyo. When she scanned the third one it turned out to be the winner of the $150,000 Extreme instant ticket lottery. A person wins the lottery when their numbers match the winning number.

"I thought it was $50, but it read a $150,000 win," Yeyo told the Maryland Lottery. "I thought, ‘This can’t be real,’" she added.

At first, Yeyo couldn’t believe she had won and asked her coworker to take a look at the ticket to make sure she wasn’t just hallucinating. When her coworker confirmed that she had won the top prize, the first thing she did was call her husband who was a bit perplexed by the news.

"It was so hard to believe that she won because I am the one who plays," Yeyo's husband told the Maryland Lottery. He then added that he had to see the ticket for himself, so he drove to Yeyo’s work immediately. After confirming that Yeyo had indeed won the mega prize, he gave her a big hug.

The couple kept the ticket at home safe until they could go to the Maryland Lottery headquarters to claim the prize together. The winner told the lottery that she didn’t have any solid plans for her winnings, and that she would probably put it in the bank.

Apart from Yeyo, the Maryland Lottery had four additional $150,000 prizes that were yet to be claimed, according to the website. Thousands of other prizes including 14 $10,000 prizes and 25 $1,000 prizes, remain on the shelves.

In the same week as Yeyo, a medical worker from Baltimore County won $50,000 on a Power Cash instant ticket.

The woman who occasionally played the game told the lottery that she had a sudden urge to purchase a scratch-off. On the way to her friend’s house, the woman picked up a $5 Power Cash game from her local White Marsh Truck Stop at the Pulaski Highway. She scratched the instant ticket at home and realized that she had won $50,000. “I didn’t believe it. I thought I had only won $5,” she told the lottery.

Her win also allowed the seller of the ticket, the White Marsh Truck Stop to pick up a $500 bonus from the Lottery. In an official release, the Lottery said that she was the fifth winner to win the full surge of a $50,000 prize.