Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced an innovative clothing rental service for international travelers called 'Any Wear, Anywhere.' The aim of this service is to simplify the packing process for passengers and reduce the weight of JAL's aircraft, thereby cutting down on carbon emissions. By partnering with the Sumitomo Corporation, JAL plans to offer travelers the option to rent a set of clothes during their stay in Japan, reports Travel+Leisure.

JAL recognizes the growing global movement towards sustainable tourism and the increasing desire among travelers to make more sustainable choices. However, the airline acknowledges that travelers often lack sufficient options to do so. With the 'Any Wear, Anywhere' initiative, JAL aims to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thus creating environmental value. JAL will monitor changes in passengers' checked-in baggage weight and verify the reduction effect of carbon dioxide emissions by reduced airplane weight due to the use of the Service.

To reserve clothing, travelers need to register online and provide their JAL reference number and hotel or short-term rental address. Reservations should be made at least a month before traveling, and the clothing can be used for up to two weeks. Several clothing sets are available, categorized by season and occasion, including casual, smart casual, and a mix. The basic rental package starts at 4,000 yen (approximately $27) for three tops and two bottoms.

Sumitomo Corporation is responsible for the logistics of the clothing rental service, including obtaining, delivering, and laundering the clothes. To further promote sustainability, the items will be sourced from the excess stock of apparel and pre-owned clothing, supporting the concept of a circular economy.

While JAL is not the first to offer clothing rentals to travelers, they have taken inspiration from Rent the Runway's closet concierge program. In 2021, Rent the Runway partnered with Tripadvisor Plus to deliver designer clothing to members. Renting clothing for vacations allows travelers to explore new styles without commitment, pack more consciously, and save time on laundry.

JAL's collaboration with Sumitomo for the 'Any Wear, Anywhere' service not only aims to reduce the airline's carbon emissions but also tackles the problem of clothing waste. By encouraging passengers to pack lighter and rent clothes at their destination, JAL intends to decrease its fuel consumption and associated carbon emissions. Additionally, by sourcing items from excess stock and pre-owned clothing, Sumitomo aims to combat the issue of fast fashion.

While the weight reduction from removing a few clothing items may seem minimal, even small reductions can make a difference over long flights. JAL states that for each kilogram of weight taken off a flight between Tokyo (HND) and New York (JFK), the aircraft's carbon emissions decrease by 0.75 kg. When implemented on a larger scale, the 'Any Wear, Anywhere' initiative could have a significant positive impact.

Initially, the clothing rental service will be available only to visitors arriving on JAL-operated flights until August 2024. However, if successful, Sumitomo may consider extending the service to other Oneworld alliance carriers. As Japan experiences an influx of foreign visitors, the 'Any Wear, Anywhere' scheme has the potential to attract enough users to generate a meaningful environmental impact.

