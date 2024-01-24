In recent times, TikTok has swiftly risen to prominence, taking over established platforms like Instagram and YouTube. While TikTok offers a variety of content, including life hacks, tricks, and cautionary tales about scams, a surprising trend has emerged. In a turn of events, students, who were once focused on their studies and extracurricular activities, find themselves being increasingly drawn to the social media platform, impacting their academic growth. One such incident that took place in a North Carolina school has sparked concerns, with educational institutions responding with solid measures to address this disruptive trend.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Mikhail Nilov

Also Read: Romance Scam: How Bogus Crypto Exchange Firm Debiex Duped Investors Of $2.3 Million

A disturbing incident occurred in a North Carolina middle school, where the authorities saw an increase in the number of students missing important classes only to make TikTok videos. On investigation, it was found that students were spending long hours in the washrooms to create social media content. In response to students taking extended breaks for TikTok activities, the school has taken decisive action. This includes the removal of bathroom mirrors and the elimination of potential distractions. Previously, students frequented restrooms three to four times a day, but this number spiked to seven or more, with prolonged visits affecting classroom attendance.

Les Atkins, spokesperson for the Alamance-Burlington School System, confirmed the success of these measures. The proactive decision resulted in a noticeable reduction in bathroom visits and increased student focus during classes. Even when students did use the restroom, the duration of these visits was considerably shorter compared to previous instances. Atkins also highlighted ongoing efforts in schools to educate students about 'digital citizenship,' aiming to impart knowledge on how students can responsibly contribute to digital spaces.

Image Sources: Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project

Also Read: TikTok Announces Workforce Reduction Amidst Industry Layoffs

The school's decisive actions, including the removal of bathroom mirrors and the introduction of a digital system called Smart Pass, stem from a commitment to guide students toward a path of prioritized focus and values. The authorities emphasize that while maintaining a social media presence is a part of life, the core values the youngsters might miss during this time are irreplaceable. The school underscores its primary objective: educating students and instilling wisdom in the use of their cell phones.

Also Read: Stanley Cup Craze Goes Wild: Woman Allegedly Stole Quenchers Worth $2500

The school educates the students about when to set their phones aside and concentrate on daily responsibilities and studies. The Smart Pass, a digital system integrated into the school's existing software, not only ensures class attendance but also enhances safety by acting as an alarm system for potential incidents involving students.

Image Sources: Pexels | Photo by Max Fischer

Addressing the concerns about the impact of TikTok on youth, the school agrees with experts who argue that the app can manipulate priorities, distancing individuals from essential aspects of life. In response, several states and countries have even imposed bans on the app and restricted the use of cell phones during classes. This has led to a collective effort urging parents to adopt similar restrictions at home, fostering a conducive learning and creative environment for students' holistic development.

More from MARKETREALIST

Managers Advocate for Sick Employees to Work, Survey Ignites Controversy

Bill Gates Advocates for Higher Taxes on Rich Individuals to Promote Economic Equality