Why Your Worried Parents Are Going To Love Apple's New 'Check In' Feature

During the highly anticipated Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 last week, significant updates were unveiled regarding iOS 17, the latest iteration of Apple's mobile operating system. One of the standout features introduced at the conference is the unique "Check In" functionality. This innovative addition is aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of iPhone users by promptly notifying their loved ones about their secure arrival at their intended destination.

Let us explore the feature, its advantages and how it enhances user experience.

Apple's latest release, iOS 17, represents the company's intention to provide user safety and convenience. The new Check In feature allows iPhone users to communicate their well-being to their selected contacts. Whether embarking on an early morning jog or returning home during late hours, users have the ability to activate Check In, thereby ensuring peace of mind for themselves and their loved ones.

Source: Justin Sullivan Staff

Apple's Check In feature functions within the Messages app. Users can send automated updates to their selected contacts, informing them of their safe arrival. By leveraging the device's location capabilities, Check In detects the user's arrival and shares relevant information such as location, route, battery level, and signal strength with the designated contacts. This real-time communication eliminates the need for manual responses.

Source: Justin Sullivan Staff

Check In simplifies the process of alerting others if something goes awry while traveling alone. Users will no longer have to remember to reply to messages or worry about their loved ones' concerns. By automating the notification process, Check In provides a convenient solution that keeps everyone informed and reassured. This feature is particularly beneficial for parents, allowing them to track their children's commute and ensure their safety without constant communication.

By integrating the feature into iMessage, Apple has ensured that all transmitted information is safeguarded through end-to-end encryption, preventing unauthorized access. This encryption guarantees the confidentiality of users' location data, alleviating concerns about continuous tracking. Additionally, the selective sharing of notifications with chosen contacts adds an extra layer of protection, allowing sensitive information to be shared exclusively with trusted individuals.

Apple plans to release iOS 17, along with the highly anticipated Check In feature, later this year. A launch is expected in September. This update will be compatible with a range of iPhone models, encompassing the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2nd generation or later).

Image Source: Tomohiro Ohsumi / Stringer/ Getty Images

The introduction of Check In is a game-changer for parents, offering them peace of mind. This feature allows parents to effortlessly monitor their children's whereabouts during their commutes, whether it's to and from school or other activities. By receiving updates on their child's location, parents can ensure their safe arrival at the intended destination. The additional ability to track battery levels and signal strength adds an extra layer of reassurance, enabling parents to gauge their child's ability to communicate if necessary.

With iOS 17 on the horizon, the future looks promising for iPhone users seeking enhanced safety and convenience in their daily lives.