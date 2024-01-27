Here's How To Master The Art Of Selling On TikTok As a Creator Or Brand

Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Ivan Samkov

TikTok has become a comprehensive platform that provides integrated services including shopping and content creation. The platform nurtures communities while giving an option to brands to sell their products. TikTok has recently ramped up investment in e-commerce and selling with its TikTok Shop program, offering several perks to brands and creators who participate. It is evident in the results as TikTok became the first non-gaming app to achieve the feat of $10 billion in user spending in 2023.

Getting started on TikTok Shop is relatively simple as the platform has kept things straightforward. Brands or small businesses need to apply on the TikTok Seller Center portal and upload documents for verification. This is available in countries including the US, Vietnam, Singapore, the UK, and Thailand.

Further, they can choose two types of collaborations to sell products. The first is "Open" collaboration, which gives the seller the ability to set varying commission rates and the second is "Targeted" collaboration, which allows merchants to choose the creators they want to partner with.

Sellers can use a Seller Center App to manage their shop, inventory, orders, promotions, creator collaborations, and customer service. Third-party e-commerce platforms, like Shopify, Square, Ecwid, and BigCommerce can also be integrated. However, the account should be equipped with relevant brand info and imaging, before integrating an ecommerce platform.

Sellers will then be provided with the TikTok Shopping tag on their page, and it will display their products. They can have the entire retail experience in the app or go for the final transaction take place on their website.

While setting up a shop on TikTok, sellers must read and comply with the company's list of prohibited items. TikTok uses a combination of AI and manual reviews to track product listings and initially approved prohibited items can be taken down later. Sellers should also be aware of TikTok's shipping and order fulfillment rules.

Currently, registering as a seller on TikTok is free. However, TikTok takes about a 2% commission and a 30-cent fee on every transaction from merchants. The platform is planning to raise the commission to 8% soon, as per a Business Insider report.

Creators and brands have primarily three ways to sell on TikTok Shop.

1. Livestreaming: Here creators can go live on the platform and promote products to sell live

2. Shoppable videos: In this creators can tag/link to products to their videos shared on their profile for buyers to click and buy.

3. Product showcases: Here, creators can list their products in a dedicated showcase displayed at the top of their profile.

Creators need to be careful while creating content to sell on TikTok. It’s best not to be too “sales” as users can sniff an ad from miles away. Thus, it is recommended to be more organic in the promotion by having fun.

Further, sellers and creators can capitalize on viral trends, a dance craze, or a viral meme, in which they participate in low-key promoting a product.

@jothamljh Sharing 3 tips as an e-commerce live streamer! Let me know yours too! 🎤 🎥 Powered by WAR STUDIO ♬ original sound - Jothamljh

TikTok Shop encourages merchants to sell in live streams, and the company recommends that sellers go live for at least two hours at a time while pitching their products to the audience. Merchants like electronics retailer Newegg and luxury goods reseller What Goes Around Comes Around use longer stretches, such as eight or even 24-hour streams, as per the Insider report.

The TikTok Shop allows creators to make money through affiliate commissions. When they promote a product in their content, they receive a cut of the sales they generate. The platform has also offered creators bonuses, perks, and various exclusive programs.

Through affiliate marketing, brands share a percentage of each sale to creators who promote their products. The commission rates are set by the brands which usually range between 5% and 20%, according to creators and a TikTok exec, the Insider report mentions.

