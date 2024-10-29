ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it

The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
PUBLISHED 17 MINUTES AGO
Representational image of an excited woman holding a winning lottery ticket in her hand | (Cover image source: Getty Images)
Representational image of an excited woman holding a winning lottery ticket in her hand | (Cover image source: Getty Images)

Apart from sheer luck, some people also employ their knowledge of arithmetics and statistics to win a lottery, instead of simply leaving everything to chance. In addition to all that, some have even turned to technology instead of scratching cards to see the winning numbers, but it's not what you think. A woman won a whopping $1 million scratch-off lottery prize in California, without even scratching her ticket. Cornelia Treichel-Rocque had to check her ticket three times before she believed that she had won, but she did so using a device instead of scratching the ticket.

A woman holding a stack of money with a positive and triumphant reaction (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)
A woman holding a stack of money with a positive and triumphant reaction (Image source: Stock photo/Getty Images)

Revealing the Secret Number Without a Scratch

Treichel-Rocque told the California Lottery that she prefers to scan her tickets instead of scratching them. The million-dollar winner shared that she used a Check-A-Ticket scanning device, which was available at more than 20,000 California Lottery retail partner locations, according to NBC4. “It’s just quicker that way. And that’s how I found out I won!” Treichel-Rocque told lottery officials.

 

However, even the use of technology wasn't enough for her to believe that she had won the mega $1 million prize. She shared that she had to check the ticket twice by herself and then one final time the next day by going back to the store. The Cloud 9 game which Treichel-Rocque won, requires players to match their ticket numbers with the "Winning Numbers" to secure a prize. The top prize for the scratch-off lottery is the one that she walked home with.

Treichel-Roque admitted that she bought the ticket simply because it was looking good, and had no hopes of hitting the jackpot. “It’s funny, and this is also going to sound weird, but I bought that game because I liked the way it looked. I buy the ones that catch my eye, and I don’t scratch them,” she said as part of the press release.  

 

While Treichel-Roque wasn't sure about what she would do with the money, she said she’d definitely continue to play the Scratchers game in the same way, without scratching the tickets.

Another person to bag millions through scratch-off cards is a man from Rhode Island, who won a $4 million prize thanks to an unexpected turn of events following a casual breakfast. Steven Richard, a resident of Barrington, shared that he had got the ticket from his father during their routine morning meal. He told Massachusetts State Lottery officials that he refrained from immediately scratching the $10 ticket purchased from a Westport deli. He wanted to know about all the potential rewards before checking if he had won anything. 

 

After scratching the ticket, Richard found out that his ticket had won the grand prize of $4 million. "I called my dad screaming as soon as I got in my car," Richard told the lottery officials. At the end, he chose to take the one-time cash option instead of the annuity payments and walked home with a payout of $2.6 million after taxes. At the time, Richard said that would use a part of the winnings to travel around the world with his wife, USA Today reported.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
17 minutes ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
4 hours ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
1 day ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
1 day ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
1 day ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
2 days ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
2 days ago
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
2 days ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
2 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
3 days ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
3 days ago
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
NEWS
Adam Sandler once agreed to pay the dinner tab for Ozzy Osbourne. Then, the bill came.
It happened when Sandler was out for dinner with Osbourne and others from the set of "Little Nicky."
3 days ago
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
BURGER KING
Burger King worker who got a goodie bag after 27 years of service buys first home with $450,000 donation
The amount that was raised online turned out to be a lot more than what his daughter was aiming for.
3 days ago
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
NEWS
Woman selling guitar for $5,000 stunned after Pawn Stars said it was the ‘holy grail’ and worth way more
The seller knew it belonged to former Guns N'Roses guitarist DJ Ashba, but she had no idea of its true value.
3 days ago
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
NEWS
Fascinating study reveals how restaurants are using this simple trick to make you tip more
This simple addition to the bill may seem subtle but has a significant impact on customer behavior.
3 days ago
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
NEWS
Desperate dad returns cash stolen from store— after realizing it's not enough for kid's transplant
The store owner feels that while the man should be punished for wielding a gun, society needs to help such people.
4 days ago
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
NEWS
Target is selling limited-edition Stanley Cups — the demand is literally causing mayhem at stores
There were some who even tried to snatch the viral tumblers from other customers including kids.
4 days ago
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
NEWS
Are you a Cash App user? You might be eligible for $2,500 payout — just watch out for the deadline
The reimbursements are part of a settlement for two separate data breach incidents in 2021 and 2023.
4 days ago
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
NEWS
NASA will pay you $3 million if you can help solve a simple issue for their Moon mission
The solution will not only be used for long-term lunar missions but will also help communities on Earth.
5 days ago
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
NEWS
A San Francisco home is listed for just $488,000 but there's a catch — you can't move in until 2053
The seller has strongly advised prospective buyers to thoroughly review his disclosure.
5 days ago