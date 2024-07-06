Restaurant manager's savage reply shows exactly how to handle rude and entitled customers

The customer, who almost got a favor from the manager, lost it all because of poor behavior.

TikTok has become a go-to place for sharing and listening to all kinds of stories. One of the favorite categories is rude customer interactions. Millions of workers, servers, and managers share interesting and frustrating stories from their workday on social media. Recently, Kellie (@ambryraeKellie), who works as a restaurant manager, went viral for sharing an interaction with a "rude and entitled" customer.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @ambryrae

In the video, which now has over 560,000 views, Kellie says that the customer who is a regular at the restaurant, came up for a to-go order. She says that the customer told the worker at the section that she didn’t have his wallet and was a little short on cash. He asked the worker if she could let him take the food and he would pay for the rest the next time he visited the restaurant.

Since the worker wasn’t authorized to do so, she told him that he would need to talk to Kellie, who is the manager. The creator says by the time she got to the to-go window, the customer had turned a bit irritated. She looked at the situation and realized that he was just $3 short.

Kellie says at first she did give the customer a side-eye. “Every shift someone is trying to scam us out of food,” Kellie says in the video. However, since the customer was a regular she decided to just discount the $3 and give him the food.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @ambryrae

However, when she went to swipe the card, she hears the customer scoff and say, “It took you long enough.” This baffled Kellie as she thought she was doing the customer a favor. She asked him about it and the customer repeated that it took them a long time to let the $3 go and the worker could have done it long ago.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @ambryrae

Kellie explains that the worker could not have done that as the $3 would be missing from the register. Fed up with the customer’s attitude, Kellie canceled the discount and told the customer he would have to pay the full $14.31.

The customer couldn’t believe it and said, “You’re acting like it’s coming out of your pocket,” Kellie recalls. She then tells him that it needs to come out of his pocket as the workers are obligated to do nothing but provide good service.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @ambryrae

In the end, the customer refused to take the food and said he didn’t need to eat there anymore. However, this didn’t bother Kellie at all, as they got rid of a rude customer.

In the comments section, the majority of viewers sided with Kellie, saying she did the right thing. “People block their blessing too often,” wrote user @itsmecicib. To this, the creator replied that all he had to do was say thank you and he would have got the food.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @carmennicol07

Some viewers even appreciated what Kellie did. “You’re an amazing manager. I watch your videos often. Way to have your employees back!” wrote user @alanashendelman.

For more such stories from the restaurant and other entertaining content, follow Kellie (@ambryraeKellie) on TikTok.