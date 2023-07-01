As the Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for a surge in travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). With the anticipation of record-breaking numbers, TSA has offered valuable tips to help passengers navigate security checkpoints smoothly and efficiently. By keeping these simple reminders in mind, travelers can ensure a hassle-free travel experience during this busy period.

During peak days at SEA, each TSA agent screens an average of 5,000 passengers per hour. With higher volumes expected during the holiday weekend, TSA will be operating at maximum capacity and efficiency, reports KOMO News. Although all lanes will be open and staffed, there may be instances where the number of passengers exceeds the checkpoint's capacity. To avoid delays, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers emphasizes the importance of arriving early and being ready in line. Instead of spending the waiting time on cell phones or chatting with friends, Dankers advises passengers to focus on being prepared for the screening process.

To expedite the security screening, Dankers recommends keeping your boarding pass close at hand. Additionally, it is essential to have your identification readily available. The new machines installed at the front of the checkpoint lines can retrieve basic biographical information and flight details from your ID. While showing your boarding pass is still necessary, TSA can access the required information by scanning your ID. By having these documents readily accessible, you can streamline the verification process and minimize delays.

A common issue that often causes delays at security checkpoints is travelers not properly securing their personal belongings. Dankers advises passengers to ensure that items like keys, wallets, and phones are not left loose in their carry-on bags. This precaution is essential to prevent leaving items behind or the risk of someone taking your belongings. By securely storing personal items, you can expedite the screening process and avoid potential inconveniences.

If you haven't flown in a while, it is crucial to double-check your carry-on luggage to ensure you don't have any prohibited items. According to TSA agents, the most frequently confiscated items include knives, tools, and unemptied water bottles. Dankers highlights that items like water bottles, shampoo, or face lotion cannot be emptied, cleaned, or recycled by TSA. As a result, these items are discarded, leading to an excessive amount of waste. To avoid any issues, passengers should review the TSA guidelines and ensure they comply with the rules regarding carry-on items.

Pay close attention to the explosive detection CT scanners, particularly if they are present at your checkpoint line. TSA officers use these scanners to view and rotate 3D images of the inside of carry-on bags. If your checkpoint has this technology, you can leave all items inside your bag, including large electronics. This process helps expedite the screening and reduces the need for additional manual inspections.

Lastly, TSA emphasizes the importance of being kind and understanding towards their agents. The job of aviation security comes with significant pressure, and TSA agents are there to help passengers navigate the screening process safely and efficiently. TSA supervisor Leo Kelly emphasizes their commitment to passenger safety and reaching their destinations without any issues. By maintaining a respectful and cooperative attitude, passengers can contribute to a positive and stress-free airport experience.

To manage the anticipated increase in passenger traffic during the holiday weekend, TSA will be utilizing overtime to extend the shifts of local officers. This additional staffing will help ensure that screening processes run smoothly and efficiently. Travelers should be aware that the busiest times at SEA's security checkpoints are typically from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., with sustained high volumes throughout this period. Another wave of high travel volumes is expected around 4 p.m. The busiest travel days are Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays. Being mindful of these patterns can help passengers plan their trips accordingly and anticipate potential congestion.

