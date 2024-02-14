Woman Strikes Gold with $500,000 Win in Michigan Lottery's Ghostbusters Game

Winning half a million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery's Ghostbusters instant game proved to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for a 64-year-old woman from Allegan County. Choosing to keep her identity private, she shared her exhilarating experience after purchasing the winning ticket at the Marathon gas station in Plainwell. Expressing her long-standing engagement with the Ghostbusters game, she recounted the surprise and disbelief upon realizing her $500,000 windfall during a work break.

Eager to secure her newfound wealth, the woman immediately visited Lottery headquarters to claim the significant prize. With half a million dollars in winnings, she outlined her plans, including settling outstanding bills, paying off her home, and saving the remaining funds.

Ghostbusters, the Michigan Lottery's instant game that led to this substantial win, has been in circulation since September 2023. The game has become a source of considerable winnings, with players collectively securing over $12 million in prizes. Each $5 ticket provides players with an opportunity to win varying amounts, ranging from $5 to the top prize of $500,000.

However, more than $18 million in prizes from Ghostbusters remain unclaimed, including a $500,000 top prize, three $10,000 prizes, and thirty-nine $2,500 prizes. The continued availability of these prizes keeps the excitement alive for players seeking their chance at a life-changing win.

The allure of instant games, like Ghostbusters, lies in the prospect of substantial prizes and the immediate thrill of discovering one's fortune. In 2022 alone, Michigan Lottery players collectively won over $1.7 billion through instant games, underscoring the widespread popularity and impact of these chance-based offerings. Moreover, the convenience of purchasing instant game tickets at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state contributes to their accessibility and widespread appeal.

Earlier this year, a fortunate lottery player struck gold, becoming an instant millionaire by winning a staggering $4.37 million from the Lotto 47 jackpot. The winning ticket, with the numbers 08-23-26-31-36-40, was sold at Amvets Post 110 in Cadillac, as confirmed by the Michigan Lottery, marking the first Lotto 47 jackpot win of the year.

In another instance, a 77-year-old man snagged $500,000 from the Michigan Lottery's Winter Ice instant game. The player purchased his winning ticket at Jit Food and Gas in Constantine.

With the rising popularity of such games and a desire to make quick bucks, individuals try their luck every day. Tickets are usually purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. Some airport terminals also offer lottery ticket sales. Individuals often order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. It's as easy as selecting a lottery game on the app, placing an order, viewing the ticket, and claiming winnings, all from a phone or computer.

