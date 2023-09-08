Getty Images | Photo by Chesnot

From Vine to TikTok, social media sensations have not only captured our screens with their viral content but have also made a seamless transition into the world of entertainment. Join us on a journey through the lives and careers of these multi-talented individuals who started with short videos and went on to make a name in acting, music, and more.

King Bach

King Bach visits Buzzfeed studios | Getty Images | Photo by Steven Ferdman

Andrew Bachelor, famously known as King Bach in the realm of social media, initially ascended to stardom through his comedic videos on the now-defunct Vine app. With millions of followers on Vine and YouTube, he transitioned into acting and secured roles in various projects, including "Black-ish," "Holiday," "The Mindy Project," "Black Jesus," "Meet the Blacks," "The Walking Dead," and "The Babysitter: Killer Queen." Currently, he's in production for the upcoming film "Legend of the White Dragon."

Noah Beck

Noah Beck during Paris Fashion Week | Getty Images | Photo by Edward Berthelot

Noah Beck, a former college soccer star, experienced a rapid rise in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing dance videos on TikTok. But even before his social media fame, he dabbled in acting through smaller projects. Propelled by viral fame with 33 million TikTok followers, he has continued to pursue acting with appearances in "Side Hustle" and "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." He is now set to star in "The QB Bad Boy and Me."

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy in Paris Fashion Week | Getty Images | Photo by Corbis

Liza Koshy, another Vine sensation renowned for her humor, amassed millions of followers on Vine and over 17 million subscribers on YouTube. Transitioning into acting, she starred in projects like "Freakish," "Escape the Night," "Boo! A Madea Halloween," and, more recently, "Cat Person." Koshy has also ventured into voice acting in productions such as "Crow: The Legend," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," "Ruby Gillman," "Teenage Kraken," and "The Ghost and Molly McGee." Upcoming projects include "A Family Affair" and "Players."

Nash Grier

Nash Grier attends the premiere of Netflix's "You Get Me" | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Another Vine sensation, Nash Grier amassed millions of followers before the platform's closure in 2016. He continued creating content on YouTube and Instagram, where he has millions of subscribers and followers, respectively. Grier also explored acting, with roles in "The Outfield," "The Deleted," "You Get Me," "Unexpected," "Scream: The TV Series," and "I Am Mortal."

Baby Ariel

Baby Ariel attends iHeartRadio Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Ariel Martin, initially known on Musical.ly and later TikTok as Baby Ariel, rose to prominence with over 36 million TikTok followers. While maintaining her social media presence, she appeared in shows like "Bizaardvark," "Henry Danger," "Bixler High Private Eye," and "Family Reunion." She also starred in and produced her own YouTube series, "Baby Doll Records," and played Wynter in Disney's "Zombies" films.

Chase Hudson

Chase Hudson in Paris, France | Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Moeller

Chase Hudson, recognized online as Huddy, gained TikTok fame for his dance and lip-sync videos, amassing over 31 million followers. Beyond social media, Hudson explored music, releasing his debut album, "Teenage Heartbreak," in 2021. He also made his acting debut in 2021 with Colson Baker's (Machine Gun Kelly) musical drama, "Downfalls High."

Cameron Dallas

Cameron Dallas at People's Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cameron Dallas, one more leading Vine creator, took his social media prominence to platforms like YouTube and TikTok, where he has millions of subscribers. Amid his success as a creator, he pursued acting opportunities, starring in "Expelled" and "The Outfield" and making appearances in "American Odyssey" and "Mr. Corman."

Grace Helbig

Grace Helbig attends Astronauts Wanted and Rumble Yard Joint | Getty Images | Photo by Paul Zimmerman

Grace Helbig launched her YouTube journey in 2007, amassing over 2.5 million subscribers. While building her social media career, she landed acting gigs with a debut in "Camp Takota," which she also co-produced. Her acting roles extended to projects such as "Side Effects," "Electra Woman and Dyna Girl," "Dirty 30," "The Wedding Year," and voice acting in "Trolls" and "Jellystone."

Charlie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio attends Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Charlie D'Amelio, a prominent influencer on TikTok boasting an impressive fan base of over 150 million followers, achieved widespread recognition in 2019. Her content, often featuring dancing and collaborations with her sister Dixie D'Amelio, propelled her to stardom within the social media sphere. Charlie has ventured into the world of acting, lending her voice to the character Tinker in "StarDog and TurboCat" and is poised to take on a starring role in the upcoming film "Home School."

Addison Rae

Addison Rae attends The Fashion Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

In 2019, Addison Rae entered the TikTok scene, and her popularity skyrocketed, with a staggering 88.7 million followers on the platform. Beyond her TikTok fame, she ventured into the world of music with her 2021 release, "Obsessed." Additionally, Addison made her acting debut in the Netflix film "He's All That" in 2021, marking her foray into the world of cinema. She's also gearing up for her role in the upcoming film "Thanksgiving," demonstrating her expanding footprint in the entertainment industry.

Jack Martin

Jack Martin in Santa Monica | Getty Images | Photo by Stefanie Keenan

Jack Martin, a Georgetown University graduate from the class of 2019 rapidly garnered a dedicated following of over 855,000 on TikTok, captivating audiences with his humorous skit videos. However, his journey took an exciting turn when he ventured into television, landing the role of Josh Harris in NBC's "La Brea," a series that enjoyed a successful three-season run.

