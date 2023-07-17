Rare iPhones have been fetching hefty sums at auctions in recent months, and the latest auction featuring one of the first Apple handsets has shattered records. The sealed iPhone, still in its original packaging, was estimated to sell for $50,000 to $100,000, per Digital Trends. However, the final bid soared to an astonishing $190,372, surpassing the previous record by $127,000. So, what makes this particular iPhone so sought after?

The iPhone sold at auction is a 4GB model, which Apple discontinued just two months after its launch in 2007 due to poor sales. Customers opted for the more popular 8GB option, making the 4GB variant exceedingly rare. LCG Auctions, the Los Angeles-based organizer of the sale emphasized the exceptional condition of the factory-sealed device. The phone boasts flawless surfaces and edges with a clean factory seal, pristine labels, and outstanding color and gloss. Additionally, the provenance of the phone is impeccable as the consignor was a member of Apple's original engineering team when the iPhone debuted. With its combination of relevance and rarity, this red-hot collectible is hard to surpass.

Image Source: LCG Auctions

The buyer of the record-breaking iPhone has chosen to remain anonymous, leaving their intentions for the device unknown. While it may be tempting to open the box and experience a piece of history firsthand, doing so would diminish its resale value, especially if the buyer purchased it as an investment. Only time will tell whether the iPhone will remain sealed or be eventually unboxed to appreciate its historical significance.

In January 2007, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs unveiled the groundbreaking iPhone at MacWorld San Francisco. With its 3.5-inch display and a basic 2-megapixel camera, the smartphone hit the market in June of that year, priced at $499 for the 4GB model and $599 for the 8GB model. The iPhone's introduction revolutionized the smartphone industry and propelled Apple to unprecedented heights. Sixteen years later, as Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 15, the company's flagship device continues to captivate consumers worldwide.

Image Source: LCG Auctions

Since the introduction of the original iPhone, Apple has solidified its position as one of the most successful technology companies in history. The iPhone's innovative design and user-friendly interface set new standards for the industry and inspired countless imitations. Over the years, Apple has continued to refine and improve its smartphones, introducing cutting-edge features and advancements. With each iteration, the company expands its loyal customer base and maintains its status as a leader in the market.

Image Source: GettyImages/Justin Sullivan

A first-generation 2007 iPhone sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction in February 2023, more than 100 times its original cost, per CNN. Cosmetic tattoo artist Karen Green was gifted the 8 GB version of this 'first-edition' device but she had never opened the seal. Bidding on the phone began online at $2,500 and there were 27 bids on it, according to LCG’s website. In October 2022, a similar unopened first-generation iPhone sold for over $39,000 in a listing also by LCG Auctions. Furthermore, 'The Apples' collection was auctioned live and online by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills on March 30, 2023, with an exhibition to view the products which was held between March 27 and March 30, per The Verge. The products on sale constituted 500 classic retro Apple computers and gadgets released between 1977 and 2008.

Image Source: Владимир Высоцкий/Pexels

As Apple gears up to launch the iPhone 15, anticipation builds among tech enthusiasts and consumers alike. While the latest iteration of the popular handset is expected to come with a hefty price tag, it is unlikely to reach the staggering auction price of its first-generation counterpart.

