Waffle House worker shares how much she earned on her first day — and now we want to apply

Fellow workers suggested that people are sleeping on how much one can make as a server.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Nailah talking about her experience of working at Waffle House (Image source: TikTok/@mooskiondabeat)
Working at a fast food restaurant isn't exactly considered the most lucrative job, but sometimes a hustle can lead to surprising results. Waffle House is known and loved for serving cheese eggs, toast, hash browns, grits, and more scrumptious dishes at any time of the day. While it is a dream for the customer, it seems like it's equally dreamy for the servers as well, thanks to the hefty tips they get. Recently, a woman named  Nailah (@mooskiondabeat on TikTok) left her viewers in shock after sharing how much she made in hard cash tips on her very first day.

Representative image of a Waffle House restaurant (Photo by Simon Daoudi on Unsplash)
In the video with more than 550,000 views, the creator shared her experience of working at Waffle House and her earnings for the day. Sitting in her car presumably after her shift, she said that it was her very first day after training. “I’ve never been a server before,” she said in the video. She explained that she didn't like her previous job but at Waffle House, she felt like she was good at her work and felt good working. 

Screenshots showing Nailah talking about her first day (Image source: TikTok/@mooskiondabeat)
She then got down to counting how much she made in tips on her first day. She clarified in the video and in the caption that it was a relatively "slow day" for the restaurant but it is at a good location. Counting the dollar bills, Nailah shared that she made about $135 in cash tips from serving 15 tables during the day.

Screenshot showing Nailah counting her tips (Image source: TikTok/@mooskiondabeat)
She then said that she wanted to make at least $100 per day in tips, and in another video, she shared that just one customer helped her achieve that goal on her first day. 

@mooskiondabeat new side quest unlocked ‼️‼️‼️ #wafflehouse ♬ Perc & Sex - YN Jay

 

Viewers were naturally shocked to see the earning potential at Waffle House, with many wondering if they should apply for a job. "I’m currently sitting here going through this workbook wondering if it worth it.. this is so much," @kdejia46 commented

Screenshot of a comment asking Nailah about her shifts (Image source: TikTok/@secretly.neo)
However, fellow Waffle House workers weren't surprised as to them it was a normal amount for the day. "People really do sleep on how much you can make I’ve made over $200 in a shift and made over $300 and when you get regulars sometimes they tip BIG," @zanescrazymom420 suggested. 

In the comments, the creator clarified the doubts regarding the hourly wage and tips. "It varies I make 4.10 (per hour) and if you don’t make minimum wage in tips you’re guaranteed minimum wage on your check," she explained.

@mooskiondabeat i’m satisfied if this is a slow day but i’m at a really good location so this probably varies #wafflehouse #tipcount #whatimakeinaday ♬ original sound - mooski

 

It seems like Nailah is not the only Waffle House server to claim a hefty paycheck. Several other creators/Waffle House servers have gone viral in the past with similar stories. 

Previously, server and creator, Maya (@smallbutfit) revealed she made over $600 in just one weekend working at Waffle House. Sharing the details of her pay, she went on to say, “So $45 on Friday, $258 yesterday and today $343. So, a solid freaking weekend honestly,” in the video.

@smallbutfit another weekend in the books🤧 #fyp #serverlife #YellowstoneTV #wafflehouse #candycrush10 ♬ original sound - Maya | Ma-yuh

 

However, there have been many incidents at Waffle House that suggest working at the restaurant is no easy task. In the past couple of years, Waffle House has made headlines for the brawls that broke out in many of its stores.

 

Furthermore, in a 2020 article for Eater, Jenny G. Zhang suggested that the restaurants are rarely closed even in times of natural disasters and extreme weather events. 

For more updates and entertaining content, follow Nailah @mooskiondabeat on TikTok.

