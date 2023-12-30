Online shopping is quickly becoming a norm in the digital era and most consumers prefer to shop via e-commerce platforms, thanks to the convenience and the variety of choices that they offer. E-commerce sales skyrocket every year during the festive season, and TikTok launched its own TikTok Shop in September 2023, to make the most of the demand during holidays. It has been launched only in the United States as of now and allows content creators and influencers to market their products. The followers or the consumers can directly buy from these shops, a kind of experience Instagram and Facebook offer. This move has potential, since 67% of TikTok users say TikTok inspires them to shop even when they don't mean to.

Spending on social media has been rising constantly and young adults are leading the way. A survey conducted by Gallup suggests that almost 50% of individuals between the ages of 18 to 29 plan to buy gifts on social media during this holiday season. That demonstrates the enormous potential for TikTok with billions of users to get its market share out of this social media buying phenomenon. TikTok influencers have always been trendsetters, and the platform offering 50% plus discounts on products has garnered a lot of attention.

Most internet users are on social media platforms, and that’s the place where they spend most of their internet time. That makes it an obvious place for businesses to market their products and services. In the United States alone, $791.7 billion was spent on e-commerce in 2020. Social media platforms have trend-setting influencers being followed by millions who get inspired and try to imitate their icon. That is a big reason behind brands collaborating with these influencers and marketing their products.

TikTok has a viral trend called “#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt” which the public uses when they purchase a product being promoted on TikTok. In November itself, there have been 77 billion views of this hashtag, just hinting at the size of the market TikTok is operating in.

TikTok has been widely in the news for concerns about user data privacy. Entering e-commerce makes this more critical since it involves the credit card details of the users. Some experts have been debating about how safe it is to trust TikTok with your sensitive financial information. Apart from this, the recent TikTok shop has become irritating to many users as it has been followed by intrusive advertisement campaigns marketing the products. Users go on TikTok to relax and watch the content, but being bombarded with unwanted advertisements can ruin their experience.

The products being sold on TikTok are at a fairly lower price than offline markets, or other e-commerce platforms, which raises concerns around the authenticity of the goods being purchased. For instance, if a dress is being sold at $5, is it being made with the material mentioned in the description? Would it be comfortable to wear, and above all, is it going to last multiple uses?

Another concern is that the purchase decisions on TikTok are not motivated by need, but instead by the influence of an individual or campaign. This can lead to an increase in expenditure especially for the youth and can make them careless about money management.

