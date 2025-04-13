'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'I need a ride home' — then he wins a Range Rover

The contestant had arrived with a t-shirt that had a request for a ride home and he got it.

The high-energy environment on the sets of "The Price is Right" often makes things intense, and a close finish brings the audience to the edge of their seats. No one loves anything more than a good comeback on a game show, and some games such as Three Strikes are made for a finish against all odds. A player named Erik achieved such a feat with a stroke of luck, by picking the right number just in time in a make-or-break scenario.

Screenshot showing the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Announcer George Gray revealed that Erik would be playing "Three Strikes" not just for any common ride but a brand new Range Rover Evoque S worth a handsome $46,000. As part of the game, he had eight balls, of which five had digits to make up the car's price and three had strikes. When he had one digit and one strike left, Erik picked the right ball to win big.

Screenshot showing the player celebrating the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

All of the balls are placed inside a large baseball with a tiny opening, and the player draws one ball at a time. If they draw a numbered ball, they must guess if it falls in the first, second, third, fourth, or fifth place in the price of the car. If their guess is correct, it shows up in the empty space on the board. If the guess is wrong, the player must put the ball back and draw again.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

If the contestant draws a red ball, they get a strike, and if they draw three strikes, they lose. Erik got the numbers "1, 2, 4, and 6," which made up the price of the car when arranged in the correct order. In his first draw, Erik got the number 1, and he guessed it would fall in the third place of the car's price. However, he was wrong, and he had to put the ball back in the sack. Then the player got his first strike before drawing the number 6, which he guessed was in the second spot. He got it right and had only four more digits to place. The next draw brought up the number 2, and Erik's guess turned out to be incorrect.

Screenshot showing Erik playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The following strike gave Erik the number 0, which he placed correctly, and he then got the number 2, which was also placed in the right spot. With only two numbers left to place, Erik drew another strike. Now he had to pick the two remaining numbers in succession or else he would lose the game. His next draw gave him the number 1, which he astonishingly placed at the right spot. With just two balls left in the sack, all Erik had to do was not draw a strike to win the Range Rover. Luck came through for the player at the right moment as he drew the last digit to win.

"He just won a $46,000 Range Rover. Man! That's pretty special right there. That's pretty special right there!" Carey remarked in the end, and Erik danced his way to the swanky ride that he would be driving soon.