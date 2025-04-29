ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant dodges the 'lose everything' card and wins a car with perfect picks

The player put up a show playing the perfect 'Pass the Buck' game to win a car.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the winner's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
On a game show such as "The Price is Right," luck is ultimately the make-or-break, no matter how much skill a player brings to the table. Sometimes, contestants keep making blunders repeatedly, and at times, one might be on a roll but lose it all because of one wrong choice. For Melissa, things just panned out smoothly, as all her picks, including her final guess in a game called Pass the Buck, fell right in place for her to go home with a car and cash. After she chose to leave with her winnings, the host Drew Carey revealed that Melissa had just dodged the card that may have made her lose everything.

Screenshot showing Melissa in her brand new car (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
She was visibly excited to play the game when the show's announcer revealed that she would be playing "Pass the Buck" game for a brand new car. The popular game has two segments, one that tests the contestant's pricing skills and the other tests their luck. The contestant performed exceptionally well in both segments and went crazy after winning the car. She jumped around in excitement as she couldn't believe the perfect outcome.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction after the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
In the first part, the contestant is shown two pairs of grocery items, one pair at a time. Each of the pairs carries a price tag, but only one of them is correct. The other pair is discounted $1, and the contestant must 'pass the buck' to the discounted pair to land on the correct price for both pairs. With each correct guess, the player earns a chance to pick one of the six numbers from the large game board. They are also given a free choice at the beginning of the game, and the following correct guesses add to their initial pick. 

Screenshot showing the setup of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
One of the six numbered cars conceals a picture of a car, while three conceal cash awards of $1,000, $3,000, and $5,000. Furthermore, two cards hide "Lose Everything." If the player lands on the car, they win the prize and can choose to go ahead and win more cash or leave the game with the car. If they land on the cash awards first, they have the chance of cashing out early without risking everything or the car. However, if they take the risk and land on the "Lose Everything" card, the game ends, and no prizes are given out.

Screenshot showing the game board (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
In Melissa's game, she was shown a pack of jelly beans and a frozen pizza as the first pair of grocery items. The player aced the pricing as she correctly passed the buck to the pizza to win a choice. The next pair of items included a jar of peanuts and a box of cheese curds. Keeping up her winning ways, Melissa once again picked the right item to pass the buck and won another choice. With a total of three choices, Melissa picked the number '3' and won $3,000.

Screenshot showing Carey revealing the prizes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Carey reminded her that she could cash out, but Melissa wanted to go for the car. She then picked the lucky number '5' and astonishingly won a car. Since she had a perfect game so far, Melissa chose to quit and go home with $3,000 in her brand-new Mitsubishi Mirage. Given her perfect game, her celebration was adequate as well. She threw her hands up in the air and jumped up and down with joy.

 

