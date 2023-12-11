Individuals who were invisible among the corporate workforce have found more visibility than ever before on TikTok, where they are gaining attention for their insights and expertise that young audiences are using for better financial decision-making. In the dynamic landscape of global business, individuals like Pak Win, who has not only earned a global MBA but has also carved out a niche for himself as an international entrepreneur and TikTok influencer, stand out as trailblazers. Originally from Indonesia, he has amassed a staggering 1.9 million followers on the platform. Win's journey from an engineering background to becoming a successful entrepreneur and influencer sheds light on the potential for international exposure on social media.

Win's journey began with an undergraduate degree in robotics and a successful career as an engineer. However, his passion for finance led him to explore new horizons. Recognizing China's growing dominance in the business and tech world, he made a strategic decision to pursue a global MBA in the country.

His destination was the Tsinghua Global MBA program at Tsinghua University, School of Economics and Management, which is a leading institution known for its collaboration with MIT Sloan School of Management. This partnership promised a blend of global business experience and a deeper understanding of the Chinese market.

As a student in the bustling business hub of Beijing, Win immersed himself in a diverse student demographic at Tsinghua. The program's structure, combining international and Chinese students, provided a unique learning environment. Beyond traditional coursework, he gained invaluable insights by working alongside peers with diverse backgrounds, including family business owners and entrepreneurs.

Tsinghua's collaboration with major firms offered Win hands-on experience of working on an international business project with British Petroleum (BP) and collaborating with a local Chinese tech company broadened his understanding of business culture in China. The program's partnerships with global giants like Accenture, KPMG, and Microsoft further allowed students to tailor their education to align with their career goals.

Armed with his newfound knowledge and global exposure, Win ventured into entrepreneurship and co-founded multiple startups. Karta, a motorcycle advertisement tech startup that he launched, was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018 and was later acquired in 2019.

His latest venture, GrowWin, a short-form video education app for professionals and entrepreneurs, showcases his ability to identify market gaps. Leveraging his charisma and social media influence, Win has garnered more than 2.5 million followers across various platforms, and used this digital presence to market GrowWin.

The pandemic became a pivotal moment for Win as he laid the groundwork for GrowWin and identified an unmet need for business content on TikTok. His journey as an entrepreneur and influencer culminated in the publication of a time management book in Indonesia titled "Multifocus."

Win attributes much of his entrepreneurial success to the exposure and confidence gained from his Tsinghua MBA. The institution's powerful brand has become a valuable asset, instilling trust and recognition when dealing with Chinese companies. His network of fellow alumni from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, and China allows him to access insights and solutions to challenges in the business world.

Beyond his existing outreach, Win continues to invest in various ventures, including talent management, direct-to-consumer brands, and a digital marketing agency. His engineering background, combined with the insights gained from the Tsinghua MBA, positions him as a dynamic force in the business landscape, both in China and beyond.

