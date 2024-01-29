Traveling can be a costly affair and it's natural for people to be on the lookout for deals to save money on flight tickets, amenities at the airport, and other expenses, so that they can spend well on the overall holiday experience. But recently, a trend on Facebook has raised concern, as a luggage scam is targeting travelers of the Denver International Airport (DIA). The scam offers $10 deals on suitcases, prompting users to question the authenticity of these seemingly too-good-to-be-true offers.

The alleged scam first came to public attention through a post on the official Denver Airport Facebook page, raising questions about the legitimacy of the advertised luggage deals. Users were advised to contact airlines directly to understand their specific baggage policies, as the decisions regarding luggage handling are made by the airlines themselves and not the airport.

Curiosity and skepticism ran high as users posted reactions in the comments section, and sought confirmation about the legitimacy of the $10 luggage deals. One user asked, "Who tried to order? Is it true?" Interestingly, several users posted images of supposedly filled suitcases, claiming to have received them after ordering through the questionable service provider.

A user named Lucas Hamm shared his experience, detailing the steps he took to secure the supposed $10 deal. According to Hamm, he followed the provided link, answered a few questions, successfully guessed the answer on his second attempt, filled out a form, paid $10, and received an email confirmation with the option to indicate a delivery address. The rapid accumulation of over 1,100 reviews resulting in an almost five-star rating raised suspicion, considering that the page had only seven likes.

Verification proved challenging, as emails bounced back without a response, and calls to the linked phone number connected users to businesses offering unrelated services, such as "zero-cost health insurance" and a promotion for a free medical alert device.

This deceptive practice doesn't appear to be confined to DIA alone, as reports of similar scams have surfaced, this time related to Singapore Airlines. TikTok videos posted in recent weeks highlighted phishing attempts, where cybercriminals posed as legitimate institutions to trick individuals into providing sensitive information, including personally identifiable information, banking details, and passwords.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been vigilant in tracking fraud losses, reporting a staggering $2.7 billion in losses via social media from January 2021 through June 2023. The most frequently reported fraud loss in the first half of 2023 involved people attempting to purchase items marketed on social media. These scams typically resulted in undelivered goods, leaving victims without the clothing or electronics they believed they were purchasing. Facebook and Instagram advertisements were cited as the most common origins of such scams.

As the prevalence of online scams continues to rise, users are urged to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of deals and promotions before making any financial transactions. Staying vigilant, staying informed, and reporting suspicious activities to the relevant authorities is the key to protecting oneself and others from falling victim to online scams.

