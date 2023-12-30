Online entrepreneurship keeps on evolving at a quick pace with changing trends and different strategies that become applicable, as well as young entrepreneurs with a zeal to innovate. Among them, TikTok user Rene Lacad recently went viral for sharing what he deemed the "least ethical but LEGAL way to make money." Through a video viewed 1.7 million times, Lacad presented a controversial method that raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the ethical boundaries of online money-making.

Underneath a text overlay cautioning viewers not to attempt the method, Lacad introduced a peculiar post he discovered on social media. The post, allegedly seeking a sperm donor for a friend, outlined specific requirements ranging from vaccination status to race. The twist, however, lay in the stipulation that the insemination had to be natural.

As Lacad explained the situation, he unveiled the con. The scammer used an online persona called Stela (@ms_kaffeinated), to receive thousands of direct messages from willing donors. Instead of proceeding with the promised selection process, Stela replied to each applicant, suggesting a DNA test through 23andMe.com to confirm their ancestry.

The genius behind the scheme was the use of 23andMe's referral program. Lacad demonstrated the DNA analysis service's referral page, highlighting that it offers a $20 reward for every person referred to their service. With the potential influx of thousands of applicants, the scammer could gain a substantial amount of money, theoretically earning $20,000 or more.

Viewers expressed a mix of shock as well as admiration for the creativity involved, while raising ethical concerns. Some viewers marveled at the elaborate plan, acknowledging the potential financial gain from a large pool of applicants.

However, skeptics questioned the feasibility of the scheme, suggesting that the $20 reward from 23andMe might be in the form of discounts and gift cards rather than cash. While this raised doubts about the exact monetary benefit, it did not stop users from noticing the audacity and ingenuity displayed in the elaborate scam.

On investigating further, it was confirmed that 23andMe indeed offers a referral bonus in the form of a 10% discount for the friend and a $20 Amazon gift card for each qualifying order. Importantly, there is no specified limit to the number of people someone can refer, and this fact is in line with Lacad's assertions about the potential earnings.

The controversy surrounding this scheme sheds light on the darker side of online interactions and the ease with which individuals can exploit referral programs for personal gain. As viewers grapple with the ethics of such hustles, it serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant while navigating the online landscape.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg as scams and fraudulent activities on the internet are unfortunately common. From fake student loan forgiveness application sites to social media scams, the internet poses risks that users need to be wary of. The story of the entrepreneurial exploit with 23andMe serves as a cautionary tale, urging individuals to stay informed, skeptical, and vigilant.

