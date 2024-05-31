Kid Pays off His Mom’s Student Debt by Playing Video Games, Inspires Netizens

The kid seemingly did what every child aspires to for their parents, that, too, from the money from doing what he loves the most.

A heart-touching video from 2020 is making rounds on TikTok again. The viral clip of a boy telling his mom that he paid off her student loan debt is still amusing millions of viewers. Shared by the account Christxpherz (@christxpherz) the clip says the young guy gave his mom a gift from the money he earned by playing video games. The kid seemingly did what every child aspires to for their parents, that, too, from the money from doing what he loves the most.

Video games (Representative Image) | Unsplash | Photo by ELLA DON

In the clip, the boy could be seen sitting on his gaming chair and wearing a headset. He then calls his mother to break the big news. When he tells his mom about what he did, she seems to be in disbelief. She says, “You’ve already done enough for me” to which the gamer says that it’s too late already. He then says that all of her school loans have been paid off and she has nothing to worry about anymore.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @christxpherz

However, the mom still doesn’t believe him and continues to argue the logic. "It’s not a federal loan. I don’t think you can touch that," she says on the call. However, her disbelief transforms into shock when the boy names a person who may be concerned with the loans. "How do you know her name?" the mom says in shock. The development finally sets in and she realizes that her son has indeed paid off her student loan.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @christxpherz

She then breaks down into tears and tells her friend what her son just did. Even the boy sheds a tear hearing his mom cry in joy. Respect and well wishes flooded in for the boy in the comments with people appreciating the efforts. "Bro, props, and respect as a mom to another mom as a kid he did good. Mom taught you well, son," wrote user @ladyredhood6.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @christxpherz

Meanwhile, several other users aspired to be like the boy and do something similar for their parents as well. "I’d give anything in this world to be able to show my mom this type of love," @adubnastyyy19.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @christxpherz

The boy seen in the viral clip is Aydan Conrad a.k.a Ghost Aydan. He is an eSports gamer, Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and social media influencer from the United States. He is well known for playing the popular PVP battle royale game “Fortnite” and much of his popularity was built by playing the game under the Ghost esports banner.

The clip of Aydan paying off his mother’s student loans is taken from one of his livestreams. At the peak of 2020, Aydan gained massive popularity by performing well at the Fortnite Worldcup. Today his YouTube channel, where he posts his gaming videos has over 1.4 million subscribers. He has an even bigger fan base on the streaming platform Twitch with 3.1 million followers. As per the website Esports Earning, Aydan has made over $625,603 from winning alone. His following on YouTube and Twitch has added much more to his income. Thus, he would have been in a comfortable position to pay off his mom’s debt.

For more such viral clips, you can follow Christxpherz (@christxpherz) on TikTok.