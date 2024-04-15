Thieves Fail to Steal Truck Installed With Anti-theft Devices; Here's What Expert Had to Say

Car theft cases are upsurging with thieves getting smarter and subtle in their ways. A professional car service (@durhamautohaus) specializes in XPEL Window Tints & PPF, Anti-Theft Devices, and other services. The user posted a video where thieves were seen attempting a theft despite knowing that there were security cameras along with sensors installed. The video started with the TikTok user showing his viewers how thieves are getting smarter with the whole incident of running away with one of his clients' trucks. He is seen saying, "These thieves are getting smarter and smarter. Both of these trucks are equipped with anti-theft devices. We install IGLA and Compustar in both of them. You can see the theft deterrent LED lights blinking in the front of these trucks and these criminals do not care." He further informs that they had installed a glass break sensor, tilt sensor, and shock sensor in the truck.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @durhamautohaus

Also Read: Convenience Store Owner Thwarts Crypto Scam, Protects Elderly Victim

The video continued where he mockingly laughed at how the thieves ignored the truck beeps and attempted to enter the truck bed by dodging the glass sensor. They covered the back glass with a jacket and entered the front seat where the other handed him his bag. The one sitting in the driver seat tried to start the truck but was unaware that his slight movement was enough to trigger the shock sensor. He then added, "Setting off the alarm scaring them away, keeping my client's trucks on her driveway. This is another win." The thieves ran away, scared by the loud beep alarm, thus, the client's truck was safe.

Snapshots from the video | TikTok | @durhamautohaus

Viewers preferred installing a kill switch and asked the TikToker why the motion sensors did not work seeing the movement. @Jon Smith commented, "Install an immobilizer. Can't start without the code. An alarm is a good secondary". @ThatGuyRob361 commented, "Just install a switch onto the power wire of the obd2 port so the device they plug into it doesn't work." @Mr.Diori commented, "Fuses. Kill switch. E brake lock. Suspension chained to the concrete. Put it in the garage. Behind a fence. Car cover. Maximum security garage, etc." @Potatocasserole8181 commented, "Just curious, but do these security cameras not link to your phone and give you a notification?". @Adam. commented, "If you have a driveway get a motion sensor car alarm if somebody comes within three feet it will beep and your key will beep."

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@durhamautohaus

Also Read: Fake Priest Visited Parishes Across America to Rob People; Gets Arrested in California

@Faustino King B commented, "How much to install this kind of system in 2006 Toyota Corolla?" @The_Box_18 commented, "No motion sensors in the cab? My 20-year-old BMW has one from the factory." @Muawia Eltawir commented, "Genuine question- Why not just remove a few fuzes from the fuse box that won’t even allow the car to start?". @Jazi.ss commented, "System is 1k plus I paid 1,400 for my same thing." @LouMurk commented, "Smarter? Yeah when car theft is a whole criminal industry of course they’d stay up to date. This is basically their livelihood."

Screenshot of a comment under the video.

Image Source: TikTok|@durhamautohaus

Also Read: Employees of Fast Food Chain Hit Back at Policy Forcing Them to Buy Overpriced Work Jackets

While the thieves exhibited their experience of breaking the alarm systems, the protocols in place prevented them from stealing the car. The user suggests additional security measures like proximity sensors and immobilizers to protect vehicles from theft and hopes the client's insurance will cover the cost of replacing the broken window.

You can follow (@durhamautohaus) for more safety hacks and tricks.

More from MARKETREALIST

Shopper Exposes Credit Card Skimmer at a Supermarket; Here’s How Netizens React

Here's why Walmart has Agreed to pay $45 Million as Settlement to Customers