‘Price is Right’ contestant falls on her knees after taking up Drew Carey's offer and losing a car

The host himself and models on the show have been involved in such gaffes from time to time.

Drew Carey is largely supportive of contestants and helps them out with games as well on "The Price is Right," but sometimes his attempts could backfire. According to TVInsider, Carey gave two tempting choices to a player and derailed her plans of winning a brand new Nissan. The viral clip shared on the official Instagram account of the game show showcased Carey explaining the rules of the particular segment to Patricia. He noted that in this specific round, players had to select numbers on the board to expose letters that spelled the word "CAR." But it came with an exciting catch, which was that the cards had monetary value. Patricia made the right move and chose five cards worth $1000 each. “It’s a $19,000 car,” Carey exclaimed before putting forth an enticing offer. He said, “I’ll give you $5,000 right now just to forget about the car."

Patricia could feel the heat as the audience and the host stared at her with anticipation, and after contemplating for a while, she declared, “I’ll take the five grand!” Carey stood motionless and asked, "You’re gonna take the five grand?” before disclosing the final deal. “I feel like Wayne Brady. Jonathan, show her what she’s gonna get," he added, referring to "Let’s Make a Deal," hosted by Wayne Brady, where participants are presented with a valuable object and given the option to keep it or trade it in for another one. During the final reveal, Patricia registered her misfortune when Carey drew out the cards, and they spelled 'CAR' in bold letters, and she dropped to the stage and covered her head with her hands in embarrassment.

Screenshot of Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: CBS | The Price is Right)

Fans gave mixed reactions to the win, some thought she had taken the right deal, while others criticized her judgment. "I would have gone with the money also. It’s predictable and available!" @castine345 said, supporting Patricia. "$5k is better than a Nissan," @leftfield26dw chimed in. "She should've gone with the automobile," @jeffreychen96 wrote. However, Patricia defended herself, saying, "I was so excited. I love being on stage with Drew. It was such a great experience. I still feel like a great winner." This wasn't the first time a contestant got weirdly lucky since, in 2015, model Manuela Arbeláez accidentally revealed the winning price before the contestant could make her guess, and the player ended up getting the car.

Arbeláez appeared in an exclusive with Inside Edition and relived the moment, describing it as the most humiliating episode of her life. "I was mortified because I thought this is a is this is my last day at work," she confessed. "After I heard the buzz go man I was like all right game over." She clarified what prompted her reflex reaction during the round, saying, "And when someone loses our natural reaction is to reveal the remaining tags." Hence, a human blunder ended up giving a Hyundai Sonata SE to the unsuspecting player without any effort. "I obviously made a very expensive mistake but it makes someone very happy," she admitted. Arbeláez did not lose her job in fact Carey and the production team supported her, "The producers they came up to me and they were they loved it they thought it was the funniest moment and they embraced it and they're like we're not gonna pick it up we're gonna air it as it happened," she recalled the happy ending.