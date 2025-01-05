ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it

The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Ryan Seacrest was no stranger to hosting TV shows before he took over the reins of "Wheel of Fortune from Pat Sajak, but handling the iconic game show has been a bumpy ride for him. Seacrest has been embroiled in some controversies both on and off the set. Most recently, fans of the show blamed Seacrest for costing a contestant $13,250 after failing to inform him about a crucial advantage. 

@ryanseacrest A glimpse of my first day at @Wheel of Fortune, and I’m still spinning with excitement 🙃 #fyp #wheeloffortune #firstdayofschool #game ♬ original sound - Ryan Seacrest

 

The controversial moment was witnessed during the Christmas special episode that aired on December 17th. The contestant in question was Phil McManus, a cancer survivor from Palmer, Massachusetts. McManus had some rough rounds before the incident and had some ground to make up with $0. 

He got the control of the wheel during a mid-game “Things” puzzle and landed on the Express Wedge. Seacrest explained to McManus that he could ride the train and get $1000 for every consonant and he could buy vowels. "But if you miss a letter, not up there, it’s a total bankrupt.” 

The contestant jumped in to ride the train and correctly guessed the consonants  "C,” “N,” and “H,” after which the puzzle read, “THR_ _ _ _ N_’ ‘ATTRACT_ _ NS," as per TV Insider. 

The contestant was struggling to get more when Seacrest asked him to “Hurry.”

In haste, McManus guessed “G” and then “W,” both of which were incorrect guesses that left him bankrupt and out of the game. “It was a good try. You had a good run. I like that you went for it," Seacrest said to console the player.

 

However, fans weren't happy with the host's conduct. While Seacrest had mentioned in the beginning that McManus could buy vowels, viewers pointed out that he should have reminded the player about it instead of rushing him. 

“I’m not going to lie it irked me that the guy didn’t call a vowel on the express when he was blanking on what to say next. Why not call a vowel?? He guessed a wrong letter and lost when he could have said a vowel which would have probably helped him out," a fan wrote in a Reddit discussion thread on the Wheel of Fortune forum.

Several users agreed with the original poster saying Seacrest could have done more. "I’ve noticed this a lot, Ryan is a great personality as a host but fails at game rule reminders. I’m sure this will come with time as he gets more comfortable with the role," @GameBoi27 commented

Comment
byu/Kindly_Schedule3928 from discussion
inWheelOfFortune

 

Many tried to justify the mistake and tried to find excuses for the host. "Ryan has too many jobs. If his work focus was strictly on doing the best at this job, these things wouldn't have happened. Just like on the final spin when someone says they want to solve & he just says 'ok' rather than - no, pick a letter & get some money. But no, he's planning his radio show, NY Eve show, American idol, and everything else in between," @jrclarke413 suggested. 

Tonight’s express wedge
byu/Kindly_Schedule3928 inWheelOfFortune

 

TV Insider pointed out that while Seacrest had big shoes to fill, he had done a considerably good job. As per the publication, his debut month was the strongest ratings month for the show in the past three years.

 

Seacrest has also done well with the contestant interviews, which he does without cue cards. Nevertheless, hosting a gameshow does come with a fair share of backlash.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
NEWS
Hollywood star Kristen Bell quietly donates $100,000 to pay off medical debts of strangers
The actor went a step further than simply sharing GoFundMe pages, which the influencer had hoped.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $13,000 prize and fans are blaming Ryan Seacrest for it
The fans were not happy since Seacrest didn't exactly come across as helpful towards the contestant.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller bursts into tears after expert tells value of her late brother's rock posters
The posters were of '60s rock n' roll artists including Jimi Hendrix and The Grateful Dead.
8 hours ago
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
NEWS
Drew Carey tried to help a 'Price is Right' contestant — but his sweet gesture cost her big money
"I'll take the blame for that. Ronnie, I'm so sorry," the host told the contestant.
18 hours ago
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
NEWS
Pat Sajak shouted at 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'what kind of father are you?' in bizarre moment
The conversation remained light-hearted in the end and Sajak also appreciated the man.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
NEWS
Steve Harvey accepting 'Family Feud' contestant's 'dark' answer still remains the show's weirdest moment
Some viewers claimed that controversies were deliberately being generated on the show.
1 day ago
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
NEWS
Shopper issues warning about Amazon earrings that almost landed her in ER: "They are not..."
In the video, she talks about how the silicone earring backs are not meant to be worn long-term.
1 day ago
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
NEWS
Even 'Pawn Stars' cast members have to follow certain rules most fans would have never expected
While it may seem organic, a lot of what viewers see on the screen is also scripted.
1 day ago
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
NEWS
Man finds $7.5 million inside a storage unit he bought for $500 — Then, the former owner returned
Even though the buyer wasn't able to keep all of it, he did walk away with a massive profit.
1 day ago
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
NEWS
TV icon Steve Harvey brings joy to struggling families by donating 7,000 turkeys on Thanksgiving
Harvey has also displayed his generous side on "Family Feud" by helping out a contestant with his own money.
2 days ago
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
NEWS
'Price Is Right' viewers stunned as contestant nails the wheel spin to perfection in surreal TV moment
The contestant had a poor start, but soon things started turning around as he displayed some skill.
2 days ago
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
NEWS
Army vet stunned as 'Antiques Roadshow' expert tells him value of his $120 Rolex from the '60s
Vintage Rolex watches have been known to be part of some of the most memorable moments on the show.
2 days ago
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns about Kirkland toilet paper causing health issues: "I just returned..."
Before the toilet paper, Kirkland's coconut water has also been called out for contamination.
3 days ago
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
NEWS
Waitress explains the hidden meaning behind diners leaving the bill 'face down': "Let's see if..."
The rising costs of living are making customers think twice before being generous with tips.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller's 'heart thumps' after expert tells him value of his $4.99 Goodwill item
This isn't the first time a vase from a thrift store turned out to be a precious artifact.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey helps grieving dad of quadruplets with a generous and unexpected gift
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey helps grieving dad of quadruplets with a generous and unexpected gift
The man, Carlos Morales lost his wife Erica just minutes before she delivered their quadruplets.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers are calling out Ken Jennings for his 'inappropriate' joke that backfired
NEWS
'Jeopardy' viewers are calling out Ken Jennings for his 'inappropriate' joke that backfired
This isn't the first time that Jennings landed in a soup over inappropriate content on the show.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest reveals Vanna White’s hidden talent not many know about
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest reveals Vanna White’s hidden talent not many know about
Ryan Seacrest caught her off-guard backstage during a "Wheel of Fortune" recording.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers convinced this contestant is a lookalike of a Hollywood star: "Why does he..."
NEWS
'Jeopardy' viewers convinced this contestant is a lookalike of a Hollywood star: "Why does he..."
Celebrity doppelgangers are always fun to see especially if they come out of nowhere on a game show.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' has a strict dress code for studio audience — and some of them are truly outrageous
NEWS
'Price is Right' has a strict dress code for studio audience — and some of them are truly outrageous
Apart from a dress code, there are rules related to previous appearances on TV.
4 days ago