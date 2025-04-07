'Jeopardy!' legend Ken Jennings once showed up on 'Wheel of Fortune' and it went as expected

Jennings fiercely competed with Mayim Bialik who was the co-host of Jeopardy! at the time.

It's no secret now that Ken Jennings was a star player with a 74-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" before he took over as the host. But his skills as a player were also on display on other famous game shows. One of those shows was “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” in which he went up against his “Jeopardy!” co-host at the time, Mayim Bialik, and the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” Vanna White. While it wasn't really his game, fans were amazed to see his performance.

Screenshot showing Vanna White, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings competing on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Image source: Entertainment Tonight Online)

In the special episode, the stars of the two shows competed to win money for charities of their choice. Before the episode aired, fans were excited to see how the hosts of "Jeopardy!" would fare against the "Wheel Of Fortune" star on the show. In a Reddit post shared on Jeopardy!'s unofficial forum, viewers debated if White had an advantage. "Watch Vanna absolutely smoke both of them and leave us all confused," wrote one user.

While fans were betting on White to outperform the "Jeopardy!" stars, things didn't go as per their expectation. In the first, Jennings and Bialik battled each other fiercely, with Bialik solving the puzzle. She then tried to solve the mystery puzzle but made a mistake saying, “Funny meeting you here.” Jennings immediately took advantage and stole the answer, “Fancy meeting you here."

Screenshot showing the reaction of Bialik and Jennings (Image source: Entertainment Tonight Online)

“They may be two hosts, but they work together like that. It’s really wonderful to see," host Pat Sajak remarked. You can watch the video here. After the first few rounds, Bialik took the lead with a total of $47,200, with Jennings trailing her with $11,000. As per ET Online, Jennings got the hang of the game in the second phase as he rapidly answered three puzzles under the category “proper names." He was so quick that it brought back memories of his run on "Jeopardy!" where he was known for being quick with the buzzer. As Jennings earned $15,000 in a matter of seconds, he took the lead from Bialik and went on to end the game with $61,800.

Meanwhile, White seemed to struggle to get off the mark. She was constantly bested by the "Jeopardy!" stars and barely got a chance to solve a puzzle. Even when she tried, she ended up making mistakes. At one point, White called out a letter that had already been used, a rookie mistake that people didn't expect from the seasoned host. “Oh my gosh! I’m terrible at this game!” she said, as per Deseret News.

After adding up the scores for both games, Jennings emerged victorious with a big total of $72,800 that went to the 'Equal Justice Initiative.' Bialik came in second with $62,200, which was pledged to the 'Mental Wealth Alliance.' On the other hand, White managed to win only $2,000, which was bumped up to the show’s $30,000 minimum for the 'St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as per Entertainment Tonight.