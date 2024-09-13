ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved.
NBA contest winner almost missed out on $1 million prize money — then Michael Jordan stepped in to help

He got a check for $50,000 every year, for the next 20 years and pocketed $38,000 after taxes.
PUBLISHED 20 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots from a Facebook video | Facebook | NBA on ESPN

Half-time contests have nearly become a staple for popular sporting contests. While most offer a chance to win signed jerseys, goodies, tickets, and more, back in 1993, a contest during an NBA game offered winners a whopping $1 million prize. While the organizers bet on nobody winning it, one Chicago Bulls fan beat the odds to win, creating one of the most memorable events of the sport. However, his prize money fell in jeopardy, prompting the legend Michael Jordan to step in. 

Michael Jordan on a visit to Palais | Getty Images | Photo by Jordan Brand

The Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat half-time contest required contestants to make a three-quarter shot to win. The insurance company American Hole 'N One Inc. is deemed to have less than a 1% chance of someone winning the prize money, as per ESPN

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by TJ Dragotta

However, Calhoun, an office supply salesman made the amazing shot as the 20th contestant of the game. He threw the ball 80 feet and landed an incredible basket. The stadium erupted with cheers as players of the Bulls rushed the court to congratulate Calhoun. Clips of his shot made Calhoun a sensation among the fans. 

 

While people cheered the amazing basketball feat, Calhoun realized that he may not get the prize money.

The insurance company disqualified Calhoun alleging that he had broken one of the contest's eligibility rules. As per the rules, participants must not have played organized basketball within the past five years of the contest. 

Calhoun, while filling out the form, had honestly mentioned that he played community basketball for  Triton Community College, just three years prior to the event. 

 

As local media began to cover the story of how Calhoun was being robbed of his prize, fans put enormous pressure on the organizer to make it right. Soon, the Chicago Bulls held a press conference with Calhoun in attendance and announced that they would honor his win regardless of the insurance company's decision. The Bulls promised to pay the million dollars in 20 installments over the next 20 years. 

Benny the Bull, mascot for the Chicago Bulls, waves a giant flag with the Bulls' logo on it | Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Daniel

But Calhoun wasn't done yet. He had kept the basketball from his winning shot and wanted to get it autographed by Michael Jordan. So he showed up at one of Jordan's kid's home games at their school, to try his luck.

At first, he was denied by Jordan's security, but later, the legend agreed to meet with Calhoun. As per an exclusive ESPN report, the first thing that Jordan said to him was "Did you get your money?" 

Shooting Guard and Small Forward for the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan prepares to make a free throw | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport

When Calhoun said yes, Jordan revealed that it was him and the Bulls players who made the organization give him the prize. "We were upset that they were trying to not pay you," he said. 

 

Calhoun was stunned even though he had heard rumors of this. He got a check for $50,000 every year, for the next 20 years and pocketed $38,000 after taxes. He told ESPN that it was a very nice supplemental living, but as he kept his job through the years, it didn't feel like he was a millionaire. 

