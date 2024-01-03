Two sisters from Britain, Mireille and Elodie Lee made it to the headlines for using TikTok to encourage teenagers to read in the spring of 2021, per ABC7 San Francisco. Mireille and Elodie Lee decided to share their views through a TikTok page called A Life of Literature which gained huge popularity. Now, the remarkable part is that Mireille is only 18, and Elodie just turned 16, and they have already ventured into the world of publishing. Growing up in Brighton, England, the Lee sisters were extremely passionate about reading and eventually going to the library from a young age. They began their exceptional journey on TikTok and Instagram by sharing their love for books and gradually built a dedicated audience. Mireille expressed, "It's been an amazing experience, and the offers we've received are beyond what we could have imagined."

The Lee sisters decided to recommend books they read to their audience through their TikTok account, A Life of Literature, and the page garnered over 4 million likes in just a few months. Now, they're part of Bindery, a diverse group founded by Matt Kaye and Meghan Harvey. What makes Bindery unique is its direct interaction with fans.

Mireille's goal while opening an account was simple: "I want people to have the enjoyment that I get from reading a book." Matt Kaye, inspired by influencers like Mireille and Elodie, saw an opportunity for them to make a greater impact in the publishing world. Bindery aims to give unpublished authors a chance to be heard.

Elodie emphasizes, "We want to provide opportunities to deserving authors who might not otherwise get noticed." Although Bindery operates like a traditional publisher in terms of editing and cover design, the platform allows followers to be part of the entire publishing process. Readers get to witness a book's journey from acceptance to sale, making the experience more engaging and inclusive.

