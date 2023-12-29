In a shocking turn of events during the Temple Christmas Parade, parents in Central Texas are on high alert as child safety kit scams make an unsettling appearance, per KCENNews. One parade-goer, Sasha Solorio recounts her experience, revealing the deceptive tactics employed by an individual claiming to be affiliated with the Temple Police Department. Sasha Solorio, a regular attendee of the Temple Christmas Parade, found herself facing an unexpected and concerning situation this year, when a man approached her family, claiming to be linked to the Temple Police Department.

Given the holiday spirit and the assumption of a legitimate safety initiative, Solorio and her family did not hesitate to engage, and the man presented a stack of cards, allegedly for a free child safety kit. The seemingly innocent card requested basic information such as names, phone numbers, and addresses. Solorio, along with her sister, willingly provided their contact details, to ensure the safety of their children.

Weeks later, the man made a follow-up call, going into more intrusive and personal questions, making Solorio suspicious. She then realized that the man was not a representative of the Temple Police, and the department also confirmed that the individual involved was not hired by them. They emphasized that their employees would either be in uniform or possess proper credentials for identification.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) weighs in on the situation, highlighting the familiarity of scams involving individuals posing as authority figures. Jason Meza from the BBB emphasizes that people often trust figures of authority, be it law enforcement, clergy, or even organizations like the BBB itself. These deceptive figures leverage their perceived legitimacy to collect sensitive information. Children are at a higher risk, being 35 times more likely to have their identities compromised. Their vulnerability provides scammers with a clean slate to create fake profiles, and usernames, and even establish false employment using the child's untarnished reputation.

Meza underscores the importance of taking preventative measures to safeguard children from identity theft. Parents and guardians are urged to check their children's credit reports, initiate credit report freezes until they are of age, and employ vigilant measures to protect their identities. While scams abound, there are trustworthy services available through the Temple Police Department. The Temple PD Kiddo Card Program offers child identification cards that parents can carry. In the unfortunate event of a child separation, these cards can be handed to a police officer who will share the information with all officers on duty.

For those who may have fallen victim to the deceptive phone calls after the Temple Christmas Parade, filing a police report is recommended. As Central Texas grapples with the aftermath of this child safety kit scam, it serves as a stark reminder for everyone to exercise caution. The incident highlights the need for vigilance, even in seemingly innocuous situations, and the imperative to verify the legitimacy of those seeking personal information.

