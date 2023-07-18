Sam's Club, the member-only retail store that is operated by Walmart Inc. is offering a new membership deal for teachers before the next academic year begins. The retail chain is offering a limited-time membership only to educators that will give them 60% off over the standard Sam's Club membership, bringing down the new fee to $20 only. The Teacher/Administrator access began on July 17 and will continue till August 15. You can redeem the offer either in person or online.

The offer will be available to only those who work as a state-licensed teacher, principal, assistant principal, or any school employee at a school that has classes from pre-k to 12th grade, and college/university professors.

"We know that educators continue to dip into their wallets to pay for classroom supplies, and we want to help ease the burden this year with better access to the unbelievable value that Sam’s Club provides," the Vice president of Sam's Club Scoyy Ludwig told Fox 8.

Like most members-only stores, one can save at Sam's Club by buying in bulk. However, it is also extremely easy to go over your set budget because of the variety, so be sure to be deliberate.

It's also important to note, that Sam's Club often has deals on their membership, so it's wise to wait and only buy the membership when there's an offer such as the Teacher's discount deal.

There's also another offer that comes and goes, in which you can get a $50 e-coupon upon buying the membership. In this case, the membership becomes technically free, won't you say?

Deals on Rental Cars: Yes you can save up to 25% on rental cars with the Sam's Club membership. If you have a membership, then the good news is that you can avail of discounts on three rental companies, Hertz, Dollar, and also Thrifty.

Discounts on Movie Tickets: A visit to theatres has become rather expensive, especially if you're buying for your entire family. With Sam's Club membership, you can get up to 40% off. Some of the best deals can be found on AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

Discounts on Disney World Tickets: We all know how a trip to Disney World can burn a hole in our pockets. With Sam's Club membership, you can save up to $100 on the tickets. With the membership, you can also save money on other Disney add-ons.

Discounts on Broadway Tickets: If you're a fan of theatre, then this offer may interest you. You can get up to 40% discount on some popular shows.

Access To Gas Stations: Only Sam's Club members are allowed to get the benefits of their gas station chains that offer gas at relatively cheaper prices than other nearby stations.

It is very hard to determine which is better considering how similar the two chains are. However, they do have their unique set of upsides and downsides. For starters, Costco's membership fees are slightly steeper as compared to Sam's Club. The basic Costco membership will cost you $60 annually, while Sam's basic membership will cost you $50. You can get the Executive membership at Costco for $120 while Sam's Club plus membership costs $110.

On the other hand, customers have often said that the prices of products at Costco are cheaper compared to Sam's Club, so you will be saving in the long run with a Costco membership. However, it's not that easy to evaluate as other factors can play a role in deciding which one you should get.

