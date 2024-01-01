TikTok users are taking to the video-sharing platform to share with their followers how to get cheap drinks from Starbucks. They are getting cheap drinks by hacking the Starbucks app, as per Business Insider. The hacks start with buying ice espresso, and then customizing it. One TikTok user even said that she got 50% off on a venti iced coffee with her mobile hack.

"It feels illegal that I just bought this coffee for $3," said @sophiacelentano48. In the short video, the young student says that she created a large iced latte at Starbucks for half the price by hacking the app. She says how normally if you order an iced triple espresso it will cost around $3.35 and then for $1.25, you can again customize the drink which means the drink will be somewhere around $5.

"But if you have 25 stars in your account, which isn't that hard to get, you can customize your drink for free, so the cold foam was free, and the creamer is included with the espresso shots, so this drink was less than $4 and I usually end up spending at least double that", she added. The TikTok user was amazed that the drink cost less than $4 when she usually spent almost double the money on it. She loves the fact that the drinks are customizable with one's choice of creamer and cold foams in Starbucks' stock.

@Jadeleasy showed her followers how she got her iced pumpkin spice latter for just $4. "I get mine for $3.75- $4 max," she said. "Here's what I do." She then says that she simply orders a double espresso shot which comes with three to four ounces of milk which is free. "Then you're going to ask for the pumpkin sweet cream cold foam, and it's going to taste exactly like the pumpkin spice latte. And you spent maybe $3.50, maybe $3.75," she added.

@taylormakesvideos sheds light on other small tactics to get more drinks for the same price. She said that you can always order an iced drink with no ice and then ask for free large ice on the side. "If you're going for an iced drink, get a small version of that drink with no ice, then order a venti on the side of justice. They'll give it to you for free. You'll get more than an entire venti worth of coffee for the same price you would have paid for the small."

It's a known fact that Starbucks is aware of all these and probably letting all of this exist. It is attracting more and more people to come and get their cheaper drinks. The company has also said that "up to four ounces of dairy or non-dairy milk" is free for any hot or cold coffee or tea.

'Tis the season, and if you are too lazy to try out this hack, no worries as Starbucks just announced that there will be drinks at half price on Thursdays. The coffee chain is here with this year's “Festive Thurs-Yays" which means starting December 7, 2023, you will be getting 50% off on any drink.

The coffee chain also announced four holiday cold foams which are all inspired by iconic holiday drinks. The drinks include peppermint chocolate cream cold foam, sugar cookie cream cold foam, chestnut praline cream cold foam, and caramel brulée cream cold foam. It surely beginning to look a lot like Christmas with holding beverages in everyone's hand.

