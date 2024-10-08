ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal

The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
Cover Image Source: (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Matt Damon admitted that he turned down the chance to be paid more than any actor for a single role. While Damon is known for many franchise films, he admitted to having a bit of regret for letting a movie slip by him. The Academy Award winner regrets turning down "Avatar", the highest-grossing film by James Cameron.

Cameron was reportedly willing to give up 10 percent of the whole film if Damon would star in it. However, he had to turn it down. "James Cameron offered me 10 percent of Avatar if I did it, but I was working on post-production for The Bourne Ultimatum," he told Lad Bible

 

The film went on to make more at the box office as compared to any other movie in history at the time. Damon would have made a killing. According to reports, had he agreed to play the role of Jake Sully, which later went to Sam Worthington, he would have made around $250 million.

Damon has spoken about the movie quite a few times. In an interview with Christian Bale for GQ back in 2019, he said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually. Cameron said to me in the course of that conversation, 'Well, you know, I've only made six movies'," he said. "I didn't realize that ... I realized in having to say no that I was probably passing on the chance to ever work with him," he added. "So that sucked and that's still brutal," he said. 

 

In another interview with IGN, he said, "I couldn't do it – but Cameron said to me in the course of that conversation, "Well, you know, I've only made six movies." I didn't realize that. He works so infrequently, but his movies, you know all of them. So it feels like he's made more than he has. I realized in having to say no that I was probably passing on the chance to ever work with him. So that sucked and that's still brutal. But my kids are all eating. I'm doing OK," he added.

Avatar went on to earn $2.78 billion and was the highest-grossing movie of all time up until Avengers Endgame was released. There are currently four Avatar sequels in the pipeline at 20th Century Fox, with each new movie in the franchise set to be released every other year between December 2021 and December 2027, via IGN.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 70th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Ron Davis
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck at the 70th Annual Academy Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Ron Davis

American actor, writer, and producer Matt Damon is known for movies like "Good Will Hunting" and of course the "Bourne" franchise for which he had to let go of "Avatar." Since then he has consistently been one of the highest-earning Hollywood actors. As of 2024, Damon reportedly has a net worth of $170 million. His net worth is attributed to his works in films like The Talented Mr. Ripley," "The Departed," and "Saving Private Ryan."

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
2 hours ago
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
NEWS
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
Many are now heading to the shop from far beyond the county to try their luck.
6 hours ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”.
7 hours ago
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
Pam, 83, said "I could have made a fortune, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve had a happier life than Marilyn ever had. I’ve no regrets."
1 day ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
1 day ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
1 day ago
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
NEWS
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
For decades, the painting was hung in a shabby frame in the living room.
2 days ago
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
NEWS
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
2 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
2 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
2 days ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
2 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
3 days ago
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
NEWS
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
3 days ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
3 days ago
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
NEWS
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
The number was so large that it didn't even fit on a single line on the document.
3 days ago
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
NEWS
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
4 days ago
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
NEWS
Washington DC man who hit $340 million Powerball jackpot denied prize after a 'mistake' on the website
He sued the lottery company for breach of contract, gross negligence and the infliction of emotional distress among other claims.
4 days ago
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
NEWS
Snoop Dogg shares how much he made from 1 billion Spotify streams. It's far less than you’d imagine
As of 2024, the iconic West Coast rapper is worth well over $160 million.
4 days ago
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
NEWS
Man didn't realize he won $229,000 at a Vegas slot machine. Then, the investigators came knocking
Taylor never knew he had won because the slot machine had malfunctioned.
4 days ago
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
NEWS
California woman buys 3 Italian houses for less than the price of coffee in an incredible deal
"People were super welcoming and everyone wanted to have a coffee with me," she talked about the residents.
4 days ago