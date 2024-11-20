ECONOMY & WORK
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply

Perks of the job also include year-long subscriptions for all major streaming services.
PUBLISHED 35 MINUTES AGO
Young woman watching a comedy movie in the living room (Cover image source: Getty Images | Lord HenriVoton)
Apart from shoppers and vacationers, the holiday season is also the best time of the year for cinephiles or those who just enjoy staying in with their families. But festivities just got a bit more exciting for movie lovers since CableTV.com, an online platform that provides cable information, is offering $2,500 to individuals willing to watch 25 holiday movies within 25 days. 

Smiling Couple With Santa Hats watching movies | (Image Source: Getty Images | Aleksandar Georgiev)
A couple dressed in holiday attire watching movies | (Image Source: Getty Images | Aleksandar Georgiev)

The lucky cinephile will be hired as the Chief of Cheer and will also get year-long subscriptions to DIRECTV Stream, Prime Video, Netflix, Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and Hallmark+ as an added perk of the job. Apart from this, the Chief of Cheer will also get a blanket from Minky Couture. According to CableTV, the person who will be inducted as their next Chief of Cheer will be asked for a short written response about the experience. "We’re looking for someone to pick the best holiday movie of all time and the best streaming service for watching holiday movies," the official website says.

According to the website, the applications are open right now and will close on November 29, at 11:59 p.m. MT. Anybody above the age of 18, who's a U.S. resident, can apply for the position. You can apply here and it says that the Chief of Cheer will have to watch holiday movies, be it Rankin and Bass stop-motion animated classics, or Hallmark’s rom-com collection. They don’t even have to be Christmas movies, since any holiday movie is fine. 

streaming platforms on a television screen | (Image Source: Getty Images | Pavel Muravev)
Streaming platforms in a grid on a television screen | (Image Source: Getty Images | Pavel Muravev)

CableTV.com was launched in the fall of 2007 as a website dedicated to helping viewers find cable TV and home internet service in their neighborhood. To this day, helping people find high-quality local TV and home internet options is their main offering, although they've expanded into streaming, entertainment, and live sports.

The platform launched its tradition of dream jobs back in 2019 when it paid one lucky fan cash to watch Marvel movies. Currently, they offer two such jobs every year, one being The viral Ho Ho Holiday Dream Job, for which the Chief of Cheer is appointed, and the other being the Summer of Cinema Dream Job. 

 

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they ventured into streaming and started posting reviews of every streaming service from DIRECTV STREAM to Netflix to niche platforms such as Shudder. Now, the company works to gather all of the "right TV" and internet recommendations so that people can save time and money while being at home.

If the idea of getting paid to watch movies, write reviews, and give recommendations for them sounds enticing to cinema lovers, then they should know that CableTV.com is not the only platform that is offering such opportunities. There's a plethora of options including platforms such as MyPoints, which rewards viewers with points in exchange for watching online movies. They can then redeem the points for things such as gift cards, travel miles, and cash. Similarly, there are platforms such as Swagbucks, InboxDollars, and more that offer money for simply watching movies.

