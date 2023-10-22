Professional wrestling has birthed a legion of Hollywood icons, with stars like The Rock and Dave Bautista smashing the ring's ceiling and owning the big screen.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Bruno Bueno

Also Read: How Jimmy Zhong Stole Bitcoin Worth Over $3 Billion and Then Gave Himself Away

From The Rock's electrifying charm to Bautista's jaw-dropping versatility, these titans have shown that body slams and silver screen glory aren't mutually exclusive. So, buckle up as we dive into the world of suplexes and star power, where these ring warriors have traded their spandex for scripts and stolen the show.

10. Bill Goldberg

Bill Goldberg | Getty Images

Bill Goldberg, a powerhouse in both the wrestling ring and the entertainment world, found his way into Hollywood with a bang. He appeared in "The Longest Yard," a movie that also starred other wrestlers including Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Great Khali. But here's the kicker, Goldberg's journey into acting wasn't just a body slam from the blue. He flexed his skills in football, even gracing the NFL arena briefly. And for those who love a good scare, he even donned the hat of a homicidal Santa Claus in the cult classic "Santa's Slay."

Also Read: What Was 'Lady Blue Eyes' Barbara Sinatra's Net Worth?

9. Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page | Getty Images

Also Read: From Ashton Kutcher To Jay-Z, 10 Celebs Who Have Invested in AI Start-ups

Diamond Dallas Page, a wrestling legend, pulled off a wickedly memorable role in "The Devil's Rejects." Playing the role of Billy Ray Snapper, a bounty hunter, he joined forces with the formidable Danny Trejo, and brought sheer mania to the screen. DDP's thirst for cinematic adventures didn't stop there; he ventured into the world of direct-to-video movies with "Vengeance."

8. Triple H

Triple H | Getty Images

Triple H, the wrestling legend, took a shot at Hollywood with a couple of flicks, but got a mixed response from audiences. In "The Chaperone," he ventured into family-friendly comedy territory alongside Ariel Winters, borrowing a page from Dwayne Johnson's playbook. Then, in "Inside Out," he tried his hand at a crime thriller, but critics found his performance a bit rough around the edges. While he once rocked the wrestling world as an anti-hero, it seems that Paul Levesque's acting career didn't quite hit the same high notes.

7. Chyna

Chyna | Getty Images

Before her tragic death in 2016, Chyna showcased her acting chops beyond the wrestling ring, playing police officer Janice in "Third Rock From the Sun" and appeared on quirky shows like "Celebrity Deathmatch," "The Anna Nicole Show," and "The Surreal Life." In a memorable episode of "Fear Factor," she proved her mettle in challenging situations. But what truly stood out was her ability to flip the script, trading piledrivers for raw emotion, as witnessed in scenes like "Sally vs. Chyna" on "Third Rock From the Sun."

6. Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan | Getty Images

Hulk Hogan, synonymous with the golden era of professional wrestling, made a splash in Hollywood with his towering presence as Thunderlips in "Rocky III." Despite later collaborations with Mr. T on The A-Team, his acting endeavors struggled to match the thunderous impact of his wrestling persona. Hogan's foray into acting remains a nostalgic reminder of his larger-than-life presence in both the ring and on screen.

5. Randy Savage

Sasha Banks | Getty Images

Who could forget Macho Man Randy Savage's epic cameo in the OG "Spider-Man" flick? With just a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance, he managed to drop an elbow of pure cinematic gold that still reverberates in our memories after all these years. "Bone Saw is ready!" rang through the theaters, bringing a burst of energy that only a wrestling legend could deliver.

4. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks | Getty Images

Sasha Banks, a shining star in the world of WWE, recently embarked on her Hollywood journey, landing a significant role in the second season of the popular series, "The Mandalorian." Interestingly, her casting was influenced by an unexpected twist of fate, since Jon Favreau, the show's director, was captivated by Banks' charismatic presence during her appearance on "Hot Ones" back in 2018. Enthralled by her wing-eating skills, he couldn't resist bringing her on board.

3. Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista | Getty Images

Before he was Drax the Destroyer, Dave Bautista flexed his acting muscles as a villain on "Smallville," admitting he had some homework to do. But boy, did he do it! From the Marvel universe's "Guardian of the Galaxy" to the gritty world of "Blade Runner 2049," he has strutted his stuff with the best in the biz. Chameleonic and commanding, he isn't just brawn—he is brain and heart too. Bautista's journey from CW's baddie to Hollywood's A-list proves he's more than just any wrestler-turned-actor.

2. John Cena

John Cena | Getty Images

John Cena, the man with the "you can't see me" catchphrase, swiftly made his mark in Hollywood. While he kicked off his acting career in WWE Studios productions, he soon proved he was no one-trick pony. His comic timing was on display in films like "Trainwreck" and "Blockers," and 2021 was a slam dunk for him. From revving up the "Fast and Furious" franchise in "F9" to delivering hilariously lethal charm as Peacemaker in "The Suicide Squad," Cena's star continues to rise.

1. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson | Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson didn't just conquer the WWE, he bulldozed his way into Hollywood with that infectious charisma he showcased in his wrestling promos. It wasn't an overnight leap since he had to tackle a few Mummy movies first. But his standout performance in the underrated gem, "The Rundown," officially marked his arrival. "The Fast and Furious" franchise got a turbo boost from his presence, earning him the moniker "franchise viagra."

More from MARKETREALIST

From Jennifer Aniston To Leonardo DiCaprio, 10 Actors Who Thrived After Horror Film Debuts

With World Mental Health Day Around The Corner, Here's a Look At 10 Celebs Who Are Mental Health Champions