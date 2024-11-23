ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Grieving daughter finds an unexpected note in a thrifted Fossil purse after dad's death: "I'm here..."

It was a hard week and the woman decided to go out thrifting as she enjoyed doing with her dad.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Woman found a purse and inside it was a note that reminded her of her late dad | (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @abrielleclausing)
Woman found a purse and inside it was a note that reminded her of her late dad | (Cover Image Source: TikTok | @abrielleclausing)

Dealing with grief can be different for different people, and while everyone takes their own time, some find support in the most unexpected places. In the time of grief, people try different things to cope with the pain and distract themselves by keeping busy. A grieving daughter known online as @abrielleclausing lost her father during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and turned to retail therapy to try and bounce back from the tough time. Although it may seem like an unconventional approach, she found something at a thrift store, which was exactly what she needed.

Woman talking about a note she found in an old purse which reminded her of her dad | (Image Source: TikTok | @abrielleclausing)
Woman talking about a note that she found in an old purse which reminded her of her dad | (Image Source: TikTok | @abrielleclausing)

It was during a "particularly hard week" when Abrielle, 24, decided to visit a thrift store, something she enjoyed doing with her late father. However, she was looking for a specific item that reminded her of her father. "My sister and I decided to go thrifting and I told her I wanted to find a vintage Fossil brand purse," she explained in a now-viral slideshow. 

Woman talking about her late father and a the incident that reminded her of him | ( Image Source: TikTok | @)
Screenshot of slides showing the woman's late father | ( Image Source: TikTok | @abrielleclausing)

She luckily stumbled upon a "cute" vintage Fossil brand purse, however, the story didn't end there. The incident took an even more remarkable turn when she found a handwritten note inside the purse. "When you read this you will be far from me in miles but not in my heart. I'm here. I love you," the note read. The daughter took it as a sign from her late father. "I knew it was from him," she said in an interview with People. "I always check the inside of the bag before I buy it to make sure it’s in good condition. When I stuck my hand in it, I felt the piece of paper and when I took it out and found the note, I read it out loud to my sister."

Image Source: TikTok | @ginafied8
A user commenting about the relevance of the story (Image Source: TikTok | @ginafied8)

Image Source: TikTok | @js222_vntg
Screenshot of a comment expressing appreciation (Image Source: TikTok | @js222_vntg)

"When I saw the note, it just confirmed that he was with us, He’s always with us," she added. Needless to say, the slideshow in a video was loved by online viewers who were left overwhelmed and took to the comment section to talk about the heartwarming moment. "Wow this is one of the best ones I’ve seen  I highly recommend the book Signs Secret Language of the Universe if you haven’t read it yet," a top comment by @kiels333 read. The official page of Fossil also noticed the video and left a heartwarming note which read, "What a beautiful note to find. Your dad's love will always be with you. Sending you and your family a big, warm hug."

A black purse | (Image Source: Getty Images | @cristinairanzo)
Representational image showing a black purse with a note | (Image Source: Getty Images | @cristinairanzo)

Others shared little anecdotes in hopes of making Abrielle feel better, "my brother passed away & years later I was at a checkout line in the store & at the cash register was a young school photo of him that someone left. Never made sense but I'll never forget it," @respewsha wrote. "this gave me chills 🤍 so sorry for your loss but the love shared between you & your dad is eternal," @ohmygodtara added, while another person @l_gutv92 talked about their own grief and said, "When my mom passed, days after I found an email that not me nor my sister had opened or read before. It was an email my mom sent us 4 years before with the message 'open it when I’m gone, love, mom.'"

You can follow (@abrielleclausing) on TikTok for more such content.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Grieving daughter finds an unexpected note in a thrifted Fossil purse after dad's death: "I'm here..."
NEWS
Grieving daughter finds an unexpected note in a thrifted Fossil purse after dad's death: "I'm here..."
It was a hard week and the woman decided to go out thrifting as she enjoyed doing with her dad.
2 hours ago
Luke Combs accidentally sued a single mom for $250,000. Now, he's sending her money instead.
NEWS
Luke Combs accidentally sued a single mom for $250,000. Now, he's sending her money instead.
The fan made 18 tumblers with his face on them and sold each for $20 to collect a few hundred dollars.
4 hours ago
Massachusetts man wins $1 million lottery — but ends up losing over $300,000 because of one decision
NEWS
Massachusetts man wins $1 million lottery — but ends up losing over $300,000 because of one decision
Financial advisors have recommended well-thought-out plans to collect and spend lottery winnings in the best way possible.
5 hours ago
Antiques Roadshow seller goes 'good grief' after expert tells him value of his old $300 Rolex watch
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow seller goes 'good grief' after expert tells him value of his old $300 Rolex watch
The man had received it as a gift from his uncle before leaving for college in 1975.
6 hours ago
Woman leaves $777 tip for servers because she thought world was ending — then she returned
NEWS
Woman leaves $777 tip for servers because she thought world was ending — then she returned
The woman who believed that the 'Rapture' would occur on April 8, definitely had a rude awakening.
17 hours ago
NC couple stunned by $1,000 in unpaid tickets. The only catch? It's from 3 states they don’t live in
NEWS
NC couple stunned by $1,000 in unpaid tickets. The only catch? It's from 3 states they don’t live in
The couple initially ignored the bills but panicked when more of them flooded their mailbox.
1 day ago
Your old Harry Potter book could be worth $100,000 — just look out for these printing mistakes
NEWS
Your old Harry Potter book could be worth $100,000 — just look out for these printing mistakes
Small details such as the identity of the author and the date when it was printed need to be checked.
1 day ago
How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show
NEWS
How much does Vanna White earn? She makes a 'fortune' as co-host of the iconic game show
She will continue as the co-host with Ryan Seacrest who has replaced Pat Sajak as the main host.
1 day ago
Ever noticed a smiley face on your Costco receipt? Former employee finally reveals why they do it
COSTCO
Ever noticed a smiley face on your Costco receipt? Former employee finally reveals why they do it
Other customers in the thread also shared how they have seen such drawings on receipts.
1 day ago
Sweet husband handled family bills for 40 years. After his death, his wife found out an incredible secret
NEWS
Sweet husband handled family bills for 40 years. After his death, his wife found out an incredible secret
The man's daughter mentioned how he also paid for gas, water, and power, to make sure his wife wouldn't need to.
1 day ago
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
COSTCO
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'
Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.
1 day ago
Maryland dad hits $50,000 lottery prize but couldn't find his ticket. Then, he realized it's laundry day.
NEWS
Maryland dad hits $50,000 lottery prize but couldn't find his ticket. Then, he realized it's laundry day.
The man said that his girlfriend often tosses clothes into the washing machine without checking their pockets.
2 days ago
Kind woman offers pizza to a 'homeless' man in New York — she had no clue he's a Hollywood icon
NEWS
Kind woman offers pizza to a 'homeless' man in New York — she had no clue he's a Hollywood icon
The A-list actor was extremely happy with the food and blessed her and her family.
2 days ago
Guy tries to deposit $1,200 at a Citibank ATM to pay his mortgage. Then, the machine froze.
NEWS
Guy tries to deposit $1,200 at a Citibank ATM to pay his mortgage. Then, the machine froze.
The video has gone viral and people are responding with their own scary experiences at ATMs.
2 days ago
A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life
NEWS
A single mom is asked to clean a 4-bedroom home — then, came a surprise that changed her life
The organization asked Simmons' employers to send a deserving candidate and they nominated her.
2 days ago
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
NEWS
Man who kept collecting pennies for 45 years finally cashed them in for an incredible amount
A "gift from God," Otha Anders started collecting pennies after he found one lying on the ground.
2 days ago
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply
NEWS
You can now earn $2,500 by just watching your favorite holiday movies — here's how to apply
Perks of the job also include year-long subscriptions for all major streaming services.
3 days ago
An elderly Kroger cashier was living in a homeless shelter. A stranger’s kindness turned it around.
NEWS
An elderly Kroger cashier was living in a homeless shelter. A stranger’s kindness turned it around.
The TikToker turned out to be a philanthropist who has dedicated his life to make dreams come true.
3 days ago
Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.
NEWS
Boy, 9, gives teacher his $15 birthday cash and a note. When his parents read it, they were in tears.
The parents were surprised when they found a note written in response to the child's gesture.
3 days ago
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
NEWS
Elderly woman tries to sell her $30 table on Facebook — she narrowly escaped losing $3,000 a day
The woman got an email that looked authentic with the transaction platform's logo at first.
4 days ago