'Price is Right' host Drew Carey helps a contestant win $12,500 with a Plinko trick not many know

Plinko is believed to be a game of luck by many but Carey might know a few things that we don't.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Game show hosts are not supposed to help contestants but Drew Carey is known for being supportive towards contestants. In his attempts, he possibly revealed a trick to be successful at Plinko in a recent episode of “The Price is Right.” The contestant in question at the time was a woman named Stefanie, who had a strong start. Contestants are given one Plinko chip at first but can win four more if they can correctly guess the prices of four items on the stage.

Stefanie was successful in doing so and had five Plinko chips, with which she could have won $50,000. She made her way up the stairs and dropped the first one, which came mighty close to the $10,000 mark but just landed in the space beside it. Unfortunately, that was not worth anything but she still had four more chips to go. The second chip got stuck near the top of the board and Carey had to whip out the Plinko stick to get it out as per Monsters & Critics.

Screenshot of Stefanie winning big monet at Plinko. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot of Stefanie winning big money at Plinko. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

Stefanie got a second shot and this time, the chip landed on $10,000. That’s when Carey revealed a tip that might help contestants achieve success in the game. “You know you don’t have to drop it in the same spot but if I was you,” he said. The $10,000 mark is in the middle so dropping a chip there potentially increases the chance of winning big.

The contestant had three more chips left and the next one she dropped also got stuck, forcing Carey to get out the stick yet again. Stefanie was not able to hit $10,000 again in the game but she still managed to win $12,000. “That’s a pretty good day at Plinko,” the veteran host said as the contestant made her way down the stairs.

 

Plinko has seen many memorable moments over the years but few are as iconic as when a contestant named Ryan took on the challenge. At the time, he set a new record in the game and the studio erupted with applause. Ryan was pretty good at crowd work as he was urging the audience to chant his name, which they did with the utmost enthusiasm. Much like Stefanie, he too had five chips to help him win some big money.

In his first attempt, the chip landed in the $10,000 space and he jumped around in joy and disbelief. His next attempt landed the chip hit the $1,000 mark, bringing his total winnings up to $11,000. His third attempt again bagged $10,000 and the fourth chip landed on $500. By now, he had one chip left to drop and had already won more than $20,000.

 

As the final chip fell, Ryan was already assured of taking home a lot of cash, but there’s no such thing as too much cash. The fifth chip was dropped down the middle and to everyone’s joy, it landed on the $10,000 mark. The contestant was going home with an incredible $31,500 from just one game.

