Woman wins Drake lookalike contest at a bakery. Then, the rapper surprised her with a huge cash prize.

The organizers never expected the multi-platinum selling rapper to take an interest in the contest.

It's not new for famous people to have doppelgangers across the globe or fans who copy everything they do. But when Toronto’s “Casuals Cakery” bakery announced a Drake-lookalike contest, it did not expect the chart-topping rapper to fund the prize money. The veteran hip-hop artist reached out to the bakery via Instagram and said he would pay the winner a $10,000 prize money. The ones running the bakery were stunned and shared the screenshots from their conversation on social media for everyone to see.

“I’m adding 10 bands to the look-alike contest as the main prize," Drake wrote. “Just give me a min to stop hyperventilating this moment. I can’t believe this is ur account and u know about this. Omg I love you,” the bakery replied, understandably full of awe and excitement. Moments like these truly bring an artist close to their fans. What made things better is that Toronto is Drake’s hometown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASUALS CAKERY (@casuals_cakery)

Fans dressed up as the rapper turned out in numbers, all vying for the huge payday. But there could only be one winner and according to People, the audience at Casuals Cakery was asked to make the loudest noise for those they thought looked most like the rapper. Third place went to a man who wore cornrows, glasses, and a gray and yellow jacket.

Second place went to one wearing a bulletproof jacket, a black t-shirt, and cornrows in his hair. However, the first prize went to a contestant dubbed “Girl Drake”. Her name is Makayla Chambers and she had pigtails in her hair, wore a camouflage jacket, and had sprayed on a beard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brandon Gonez Show (@brandongonezshow)

Fans on Instagram absolutely loved the looks people wore to the event and they made their opinions clear in the comments. “I just know the employees at Cloré Beauty Supply and BSW were confused at all these random individuals buying bobbles and hair clips,” one user commented while another quipped, “Legendary.” All in all, it was a highly successful evening for all parties involved.

According to The Source, Drake followed the videos from the event on social media despite not being able to make it in person. He shared some of the videos on Instagram and wrote, “I love this city.” The next time an event like this takes place in Toronto, it would not be surprising if the chart-topping rapper showed up himself. That would be special for all the fans there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Brandon Gonez Show (@brandongonezshow)

Look-alike contests seem to have become a big deal in the recent past but they can go terribly wrong too. Recently in New York City, there was a Timothee Chalamet look-alike contest. The actor’s team caught wind of the event and reached out to organizer Anthony Po. "They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny," he said. However, he declined the offer.

The trouble started while the contest was being held. Po had gone ahead with it without permission from the local authorities. Naturally, the police came down and stopped the event, due to the massive crowd it had pulled and the organizer was fined $500. What started as a promising event did not end the way people hoped it would.