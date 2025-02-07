'Family Feud' contestants start dancing wildly around Steve Harvey — then they get 'banned'

While Steve Harvey was eager to start the Fast Money round, the players were busy dancing.

In his decades-long run with "Family Feud", host Steve Harvey has come across all sorts of contestants and many awkward situations. However, the quick-witted host always finds a way out with his comic timing and wit. But there was one time when Harvey was pinned down on the stage by two contestants who started grinding against the host.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey talking to the audience (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, the Reischel family won the game and got a chance to play the Fast Money Round where they could win $20,000 more. As most fans of the show know, in the bonus round of the show, the winning team is required to nominate two players to take on five rapid-fire survey questions. The Reischel family nominated Jenni and Jessie to take a shot at winning $20,000 for their team. “Hey, you ain’t gonna believe it, Jenni, but you did it!” Harvey yelled as he called the two players down to the middle. While Harvey was eager to get going, the players were doing their own thing. As soon as they got the call, the two women started showing off dance moves.

Screenshots showing the players dancing (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While they grooved their way to the stage, Harvey wasn't amused by their moves. The host looked visibly fed up as the players weren't listening to him anymore. When they tried to pull Harvey into their dance, he angrily pulled his hand away. However, Jenni and Jesse kept the ball rolling and started grinding on the host. Harvey gave a funny expression while begging them to stop and focus on the game.

Screenshots showing the expressions of Steve Harvey (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Harvey did not enjoy the moment much, viewers had a great time watching the usually quick-witted host struggle. "Never saw the entire show, (I'm from🇳🇱) but love this moment😂😂 and love to watch FF on YouTube 😍," @fitwithlopez_ commented on Instagram. "He’s got two strands of patience left! Hilarious! 😂" @yukstarlaughs joked.

Die-hard fans just knew how tough it was for Harvey to control the situation. "He was trying to be in the middle, per production, but they were too excited to realize lol and then they thought he was trying to shimmy/dance haha" @melissapureza explained.

While this time Harvey refused to bust a move, there was a time when he wasn't afraid of shaking a leg on stage. In another viral moment, Harvey stopped the game abruptly to join a contestant in a belly dance performance. When the player named Ielaf told Harvey that she works as a professional belly dancer, after clocking out of her 9-5 job, Harvey was curious and wanted to learn more. Ielaf went on to demonstrate her skills and told the host that they would be doing it together.

Wearing a gold bit chain around his shoulder, Harvey proved that he did know how to "shake it."