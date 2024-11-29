Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."

The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.

Using a public restroom while shopping at a supermarket is hardly someone thinks twice about, but an employee at a retail giant has a story that might force people to rethink their choices. Devan also known as @601devan on TikTok, who seems to be a Walmart employee, shared the disturbing risks of using toilet paper contaminated by IV drug users and their needles in public restrooms.

A needle and drops of blood on a white background (Image source: Jennifer A Smith/Getty Images)

PSA to Everyone Using Public Restrooms

As part of the cautionary clip which has amassed more than seven million views, the content creator shared a series of claims and information. The video shows Devan sitting in his car with his Walmart uniform on, seemingly after his shift. The on-screen caption of the video reads “PSA TO EVERYONE.”

“If you use public bathrooms, stop what you’re doing, and listen to this,” Devan says. He then adds that this is for everyone but especially women who use public restrooms. “You’re gonna see why,” he says.

Screenshots showing the creator talk about the biohazard (Image source: TikTok/@601.devan)

Devan then advises everyone to always check the inside of the toilet paper dispenser in public restrooms before using it. He also pulls up a photo of a toilet paper dispenser with a roll that has some holes poked into it. “This right here is exactly what I’m talking about," he says. He proceeds to explain that the paper roll has tiny, red, blood-like spots all over it from the "needle-using junkies" who used the paper to clean their syringes. The creator says illicit drug users stick the needles inside the rolls and contaminate them.

“Not all of them will have little blood spots on it,” he further adds. Thus, he says that before using toilet paper, people need to make sure that there are no pin holes, marks, or any kind of spots. He then zooms in on the picture on his screen to show what people need to look for.

Screenshots of the creator showing the contaminated toilet paper (Image source: TikTok/@601.devan)

He mentions that he has only seen this happen in person about once or twice, but it is always worth checking. "Or just bring wipes or your own," he says at the end. Viewers were unsurprisingly shocked to learn about the potential health hazard. "Thanks for the advice!! This is crazy!! How scary-simple things like toilet paper can be a hazard," wrote @raptorblue92.

Health Risks of Using Contaminated Toilet Paper

The New York Post reported that the substance abuse crisis in the country has become increasingly visible. It's more evident in New York City, where addicts have been with syringes jabbed into their veins. In a similar video shared by a social media watchdog, Dane Jones warns that coming into contact with a drug abuser’s contaminated blood could have devastating ramifications. The contaminated toilet paper can spread diseases like HIV/AIDS and hepatitis B or C infections.

As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hepatitis virus can survive in a drop of blood or bodily fluid or even on a dry surface for weeks. However, for HIV, people need to come in contact with the blood before it's dried. As for the hepatitis C virus, it can survive on environmental surfaces at room temperature for up to four days and can spread through contact with dried blood as well.

For more updates and interesting information, follow Devan (@601devan) on TikTok.