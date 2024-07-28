Woman announces pregnancy using fake lottery ticket and her sister's response is epic

People nowadays announce that they are expecting a baby using lottery tickets that are made to reveal the special news.

Getting pregnant can be a piece of life-changing news for parents as well as for the families involved. Unlike the traditional ways, announcing pregnancy has now become a whole event and expectant parents are finding creative ways to share the joyous news. One that has become pretty common is the photo shoot and the entire gender reveal parties where friends organize and surprise the couple. Besides this, couples do a lot of things such as taking aesthetic photos, curating special posts on social media, indulging in heartfelt videos, or surprising their loved ones and recording their reactions at gatherings. Recently, the craze of breaking the news through lottery tickets has gained immense traction.

This is the coolest pregnancy announcement video you'll ever see today! 🤭pic.twitter.com/FRv4cHr5QH — www.KRAKS.co (@KraksTV) June 23, 2024

Purchasing a lottery scratch card to announce pregnancy sounds cute, right? People announce that they are expecting a baby using lottery tickets that are made to reveal the special news. These customized scratch-off cards don't show money prizes but instead have messages like "You're going to be a dad!" or "We're having a baby!" hidden under the scratch strip. There are a whole bunch of videos on YouTube and TikTok where people surprise their partners with these scratch cards and record their surprising yet emotional reactions.

Recently a video in the New York Post went viral and attracted 35k views with people gushing over the whole reaction. The video starts with the entire family scratching the lottery ticket and suddenly her sister shouts, "I won!" She further adds, "It says we're having a baby? What the f**k? What does that even mean?" The rest of the family members then gather to see what she got on her ticket and are still not able to understand the whole surprise. The woman was mumbling and all of a sudden excitedly shouted, "Are you having a baby?" The to-be mother then reveals that she is pregnant and the whole family is teary-eyed with the to-be aunt still in shock but ecstatic.

Some couples like to announce simply while some get really creative that it confuses the family. To-be parents gather the entire family and involve them in their cute photoshoots with baby stuff like cute tiny setups or ultrasound pictures. Some like surprises so they set up huge scavenger hunts with clues that lead to baby stuff or hints about the pregnancy. People also share the news by baking special cakes with blue or pink frosting inside to show if it's a boy or a girl which is pretty exciting.

Many dress up their pets with carrying signs like "Big Brother" or "Big Sister." Additionally, holidays are the best time to break this extra special news and festival theme parties are a fun way to execute it. These creative ways not only make the announcement special but give the family an emotional gift they have been dreaming to live.