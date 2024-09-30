ECONOMY & WORK
J.D. Vance complains that eggs cost 'about $4' — as he stands right in front of a $2.99 price tag

Vance claims that the Biden administration's policies have pushed grocery prices over the edge with eggs costing $4 a dozen.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: Twitter | Photo from C-SPAN
Cover Image Source: Twitter | Photo from C-SPAN

Republican senator and Vice President candidate JD Vance is being mocked for allegedly lying about egg prices on tape. On a trip to the supermarket, Vance claims that the Biden administration's policies have pushed grocery prices over the edge with eggs costing $4 a dozen. However, viewers were quick to point out that his own video showed evidence that he was lying. 

Former U.S. President Donald Trumpand Republican vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance | Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee
Former US President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance | Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

The Republican vice presidential nominee stopped by a supermarket in Reading, Pennsylvania, to film the video. With his sons behind the camera, Vance talked about how grocery prices have been impacted by the Biden and Harris administration's policies. 

During his talk, he was interrupted by his son, who pointed at the egg cartons placed behind the Ohio Senator. This is when he switches and picks up a tray of eggs. “Let’s talk about eggs,” Vance said adding that his family eats about 14 eggs every day.

“Eggs, when Kamala Harris took office, were short of $1.50 a dozen. Now a dozen eggs will cost you around $4. Thanks to Kamala Harris’s inflationary policies," Vance goes on to say in the video. 

 

He explains that Pennsylvania has seen some of the worst grocery price increases. However, as the video made it to social media, eagle-eyed viewers quickly pointed out that Vance's claims weren't right and the evidence was right there.

People pointed out that in the video, the price tags on the trays of eggs placed behind Vance indicated that they cost $2.99 a dozen.

Screenshot from the video | Twitter | @TrumpWarRoom
Screenshot from the video | Twitter | @TrumpWarRoom

Over the left shoulder of the Senator, it could be seen that there were two different price tags, showing that the price was under $3. This left several people online convinced that he was "lying" about prices. 

“Even in their own damn photo, it shows JD Vance is lying about the price of eggs,” X user Alex Cole wrote on Twitter. 

 

Meanwhile, another user pointed out that Vance was holding a 30-count pack of eggs that was selling for the claimed price. "$4 for 30 eggs is a fantastic price," user @YourCosmicMuse added. 

 

As per The Independent, some eggs in the US do cost over $4. However, the average price of a dozen eggs in the month of August was about $3.20, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

A woman holding a box of fresh organic free range eggs | Getty Images | Stock Photo
A woman holding a box of fresh organic free range eggs | Getty Images | Stock Photo

On the other hand, Vance's claim of egg prices skyrocketing in the past few years is true. As per the government data, the average price for a dozen eggs was $1.47. This went up to a whopping $4.82 in January 2023, while the country was reeling from record-high inflation.

Earlier this week, former President Donald Trump also stopped by a local grocery store prior to his campaign rally in Pennsylvania. On his visit, Trump ended up surprising a mother by offering her $100 to pay for her family's groceries. The resident of the Keystone State told "Fox & Friends" that she was going to frame the bill and keep it forever. 

 

Although the store was told to have people at the checkout when the former president visited, she revealed that getting the $100 was a total surprise and no one had anticipated it.

