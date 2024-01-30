Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

As the tech landscape has been hit by layoffs and lack of jobs, individuals with skills for the digital future are left looking for new opportunities. The search for opportunities often leaves professionals desperate and also vulnerable to dubious players lurking around in every sector. Social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn have also emerged as breeding grounds for fraudulent offers to be communicated to unsuspecting and desperate job seekers. As the cryptocurrency industry expands, the demand for skilled blockchain developers is soaring. However, this growth spurt has also seen a rise in fraudsters targeting these tech professionals. A recent scam, conducted through a seemingly legitimate blockchain game called MythIsland, shows that scammers are willing to go to great lengths to deceive unsuspecting job seekers.

The ordeal began when a Twitter user stumbled upon MythIsland, a game that appeared legitimate, with an engaging website and detailed in-game content. What followed was a job offer for the position of a Solidity developer. The conversations, which started on Twitter, soon moved to Telegram, and the user was engaged in detailed discussions about the game and the job. The MythIsland team convinced the user to download a game launcher, but due to security concerns, he installed the game on a virtual machine. During account registration, a suspicious message popped up, after which the team abruptly disappeared. After the issue was reported, the scam was revealed.

The Twitter user's experience should serve as a lesson to others in the blockchain industry. Individuals need to exercise safety to protect themselves from falling into such traps. It is important to limit sharing of personal details, especially during initial conversations with potential employers, and employ different passwords for various platforms to prevent a breach of one from affecting others. Furthermore, individuals must be wary of offers that seem overly attractive. In addition to this, netizens need to be mindful about the source of the offer, and trust verified accounts on job portals such as LinkedIn. They should also verify the existence and track record of the company as well as the association of the account that is sharing opportunities, with the firm.

For individuals engaged in the crypto sector, whether as developers or investors, this incident highlights the need for increased awareness and proactive steps to safeguard against digital threats. Such scams exploit technological vulnerabilities, therefore, it is important to stay educated and vigilant, especially in areas like cryptocurrency and online finance. Remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

