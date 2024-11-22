ECONOMY & WORK
12-year-old boy emails Costco CEO asking to help with fundraiser. He made sure to 'do whatever it takes'

Grant Cerwin sent an email to Craig Jelinek asking if Costco could donate one of the famous 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in LA.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Representative pictures of a Costco employee and a child with a teddy bear (Cover image sources: Getty Images (L) | Tim Boyle / Staff and Getty Images (R) | Tara Moore)
Reaching out to someone influential can seem like a promising strategy, particularly when pursuing a commendable goal. However, receiving a prompt and positive response often seems too good to be true. This was the case for a 12-year-old who successfully contacted the CEO of Costco and received a reply. Grant Cerwin sent an email to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, requesting if he could donate one of Costco's renowned 93-inch teddy bears for his middle school fundraiser in Los Angeles.

"Hi Mr. Jelinek, My name is Grant Cerwin and I am 12 years old. I go to [removed] Middle School and am the 6th grade class rep," he wrote in his email. "We want to raffle one of your giant bears as a Valentine’s Day fundraiser for our school. We are part of the Los Angeles Unified School District," he continued. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Stefani Reynolds
Picture of Costco's former CEO Jelinek (Image Source: Getty Images | Stefani Reynolds)

"Is there any chance Costco might donate one? My dad has a truck and we could come get it at the store. I would make sure everyone knew you gave it to us in our school newsletter, on social media, and with a big sign by the bear. I know it is a long shot but I thought it couldn’t hurt to ask. We are also seeing how we might get enough money to buy one. Thanks for considering. Your friend, Grant," he wrote further in the email.

"We could've done like roses or anything like that, but that seems kind of basic," said Cerwin. "So that's why a bear seems kind of cool to do," Cerwin told ABC News.

 

Turns out Jelinek not only read the email but immediately took action. He asked his colleagues if they could find him a teddy. Cerwin heard back from them saying, "Good morning Grant. I am the Toy Supervisor at our Costco’s LA Regional office. I have good news, Costco will be donating a 93” Plush Bear to your school to use in your Valentine’s Day fundraiser! We could have it delivered to the school directly so your parents don’t have to worry about transporting it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images
Image showing a child with a large teddy bear (Image Source: Getty Images | Cavan Images)

The teddy was soon delivered to Grant's school where he was able to include the item in the fundraiser. In an interview with ABC News, Cerwin admitted that he was not really expecting to hear back from Craig Jelinek, but was delighted to get his response in a matter of minutes. Needless to say, the bear was a huge hit, the school named the bear "Walter" as a token of gratitude towards Costco's CEO. More than 300 people paid for the raffle to win it, which raised close to $1,500 for the school.

The funds went towards future handball courts and the school’s mural. Cerwin learned a valuable lesson that there's no harm in asking when you really want something, especially if it's for a good cause. "I really learned that you have to take your chances," said Cerwin. "So, if you have that chance, you should take it," he told ABC.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

