Costco shopper issues warning about how bananas at the store look 'very fake': "These are not..."

Retail chains like Costco are usually reliable but sometimes, the products can be quite concerning.

Costco attracts shoppers with perks such as discounts and free samples offered for its members, but its brand image has recently been shaken up by successive product recalls caused by risks of contamination. Despite offering quality products for years, there are items that simply do not meet the standards. It’s disappointing for customers if that turns out to be a food item, and that's what TikTok user @hunterkiotv highlighted in a video.

As per The Daily Dot, the video, in which the TikToker’s mother is seen taking a banana out of the package and attempting to break it, has received more than 5.3 million views. However, the fruit does not break immediately and unusually bends quite a lot before it does. It’s a lot of effort to break a simple banana into two pieces and it’s understandable why the customers had their doubts about the product.

Screenshot showing the banana unusually bending instead of breaking. (Image source: TikTok | @hunterkiotv)

“So my mother was showing me that she opened the banana, that she thinks these are not real bananas,” he said in the video. “But when she opens it, and she breaks it in half, it gets very tough and doesn’t really break. And when it pulls, it’s, like, it’s glue. It’s very tight and doughy. I’ve never, ever seen a banana like that. I don’t know if it’s just our banana, or if it’s this brand from Costco. But at the end of the day, it looks very, very fake and Play-Doh-y. Does anybody know what happened?”

It was disappointing for millions of consumers to see the video about a popular retail where they'd spend hard-earned money. But it’s not just Costco that has been caught selling products that aren't at par with the quality that they promise after years of brand building.

Walmart's Chicken That Looks Like Spaghetti

It’s one thing if a fruit or a vegetable doesn’t look or feel right, but it’s a completely different ball game if that happens to a meat product such as chicken. It just somehow feels way more disgusting. Unfortunately, that’s what a TikTok user named Alisa (@alisaorsomething) found out as she was preparing her chicken breast that she had purchased from Walmart for cooking.

The meat is coated with breadcrumbs, probably a fried chicken recipe. It looks normal until Alisa lifts the top part to show the insides of the raw meat. Spaghetti-like substances seem to be emerging from the chicken and while it’s still meat, it doesn’t look like it’s good for consumption at all. “Yeah so this might be my last straw with chicken,” the text overlay on the video read.

As per another report by The Daily Dot, the TikTok video has garnered more than 2.2 million views and users shared their opinions in the comments section. “I would just cry and never eat again,” one user Layla commented. “Those are the muscle fibers that separated due to the repeated freezing and de-freezing of the meat,” Eloise Dedalus added.

