'Price is Right' contestant's bizarre winning trick during Plinko leaves even Drew Carey stunned

Drew Carey has seen a lot on the popular game show over the years and shocking him isn't that easy.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Representational image of Drew Carey on The Price is Right next to a Plinko board (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

From animals as prizes to cars given away by mistake, “The Price is Right” is a game show where fans have seen it all. The dramatic contestants on the show are also responsible for some memorable moments, as well as celebrations that even lead to injuries. One such incident occurred when a contestant named Janice got more excited than usual and made the host Drew Carey awkward with her expression of love for the game of Plinko.

As per Express, she first admitted how much she admired the long-time host of the show the moment she was selected to be on stage simply by saying, “I love you so much.” Her excitement was multiplied when she was informed that she would be playing Plinko and she kept the chip in her bra which surprised a lot of people. What happened next was unbelievable as her chip landed on $10,000 in the first attempt, an occurrence so rare that even Carey was shocked.

 

The rules of the game are simple requiring a contestant to drop a chip down a board, to win the amount that it lands on. Contestants get three tries and not many people have enough luck to win. Janice, however, was different. She still had two more shots at Plinko and was able to earn another $1,000. But that’s not where her winning streak ended as Janice then got the opportunity to spin the big wheel. She won $1,000 and a spot on Showcase Showdown but unfortunately wasn't able to win that round. Despite the setback, she went home with $22,000 in her purse, which is still quite a substantial sum of money.

Screenshot showing Janice's chip on the $10k mark on "The Price is Right" (Image source: CBS | The Price is Right)

But what's better than a Plinko chip landing on $10,000 is the likelihood of it happening twice. This worked out for a contestant named Barbara, who was on an even hotter winning streak than Janice. First, she won $500 for guessing the price of an item perfectly and got called to the stage. After this, she was informed that she was going to play a game of Plinko.

Thanks to her skills and luck, Barbara landed the chip on the $10,000 mark on her first try, making audiences in the studio ecstatic, before bringing even more excitement to the game. She repeated the feat on her second try and just like that, she had $20,000 in her purse by dropping two chips. The game ended with her taking $21,500 home from just this one game alone.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

“She got a moral victory and them some,” a user called @truecalderon commented on Instagram. “🔥🔥 YAY BARBARA!!!! 🤩🤩🤩,” quipped another user named @jrjallcorn. All in all, it was a night to remember for the contestant who Drew Carey believed was having an “out-of-body experience” even before she had started playing Plinko.

