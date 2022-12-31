Prioritize Your Health (and Wallet) — Best Time to Sign Up for a Gym Membership in the New Year

While reframing your mindset in January may seem easy, starting your fitness journey can be a little intimidating. With flocks of people now recommitted to going to the gym, will membership prices begin to soar? Plus, with the current inflation, is a gym membership too costly? While not all gym memberships are created equal, there are budget options and deals for people to choose from.

So, instead of being too overwhelmed and not making changes that will benefit your mental and physical health, we've rounded up gym memberships that will get you the most bang bulk for your buck. Keep reading to find out how you can save money on a fitness membership.