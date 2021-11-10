Free Food on Veterans Day to Honor Active and Retired Military Members

Free food is one of Americans’ favorite ways to thank veterans and active-duty military members. Veterans Day is a national holiday on Nov. 11 that's often marked by parades and school programs to honor veterans. Restaurants like Starbucks and IHOP also have special meals and discounts for veterans.

Veterans Day, which marks the date the Allies and Germany signed the armistice in 1918 to end World War I, was first recognized as Armistice Day in 1919. Many restaurants provide deals on specific menu items. Usually, the deals are only available on Nov. 11. Some Veterans Day specials require the person to show a military ID as proof of service.