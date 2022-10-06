Is National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day a Real Holiday?
There is a lot to celebrate on October 6.
It is National Coaches Day, National Noodle Day, and National Mad Hatter Day (yes, like the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland).
However, it is also another holiday that many parents are not too thrilled about – National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day. As in, a day devoted to giving daughters an extra bit of cash.
Wait, is National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day a real holiday?
Are any of these national days technically real holidays? That is up to the observer. However, National Today, has some ideas on how to celebrate if you choose to.
If you are looking for some activities, you can send you daughter some money, as the holiday suggests, or you can step it up and take her shopping — making it a bonding experience.
And if all else fails, you can give your daughter a gift card. There are also plenty of options when it comes to transferring money, whether it's Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, or just plain, old cash. As they say, giving is better than receiving.
Some children are not always willing to take money from their parents even when they need it," the website explains. "Luckily, if there is a holiday giving them a reason to, they may say, 'Why not?'"
Stay-at-home daughters will definitely be celebrating National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day
Daughters who will definitely celebrating the holiday can be found on TikTok. These self-proclaimed "stay-at-home-daughters" love showing off the "allowance" they get from their parents — even as grown adults.
Roma Abdesselam is @therealsahd and chronicles are day-to-day life on social media as she spends thousands of her parents dollars daily.
I’ve turned spending [my parents’] money as a stay-at-home daughter into a job, and that’s been very, very fun for me,” she told the New York Post. "Some days I spend $50,000."
On TikTok, you can watch her as she spends her days shopping, go out to eat, or treating herself at the salon. And she's not alone.
Just type in "stay at home daughter" on TikTok, and there are thousands of results — and to them, National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day will always be a real holiday!