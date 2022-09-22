Keep Your Eye on These Months to Save Big on Furniture – Indoor and Out

If you are expecting a big tax refund that you plan on spending on new furniture, you may want to hold onto the money for a bit. The worst time to buy furniture is between March and August. Except for holiday weekend sales, indoor and outdoor furniture prices are rarely discounted. If your tax refund is burning a hole in your pocket or you love to snag new trends as soon as they come out, just know that you will be paying more than you would if you wait a month or two.